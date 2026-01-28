The Morning Briefing: Dems Are Angry That ICE Is Deporting Their Midterm Voters

Top O' the Briefing

There was a time when the Democrats were a bit more subtle. It was a long time ago, to be sure. Fonzie hadn't yet jumped the shark and a person could eat like fast food royalty at McDonald's for a couple of bucks. They still had all of the wrong ideas back then, but they were more coy about presenting them to the electorate. They were brilliant at sugarcoating back in the day.

The 2026 Democrats are feral, reactive beasts and have no ability to hide their feelings or intentions. They still lie a lot — it's in their political DNA — they just aren't very good at covering up the lies anymore. They let you know what they're all about and they aren't quiet when they do it. It's both frightening and convenient for those of us who oppose them. Frightening because we can see their unhinged, un-American vision for the future. Convenient because they often telegraph what they're up to, making it easier to combat them. In theory, anyway.

Here is prime example of that in this post about Virginia from my RedState colleague Sister Toldjah:

Another rather interesting and telling bill introduced by a Democrat Delegate continues the theme Spanberger started when she ended cooperation with ICE on her very first day in office. Crafted by Del. Alfonso H. Lopez (D), the bill in question, HB 1442, seeks to prohibit federal immigration enforcement activity within 40 feet of polling places

Curiouser and curiouser, no?

As S.T. goes on to note, this raises questions about why the Democrats should be skittish about the presence of ICE or Border Patrol agents at polling places. It's not as if either agency is out there arresting United States citizens, after all.

Advertisement

Whenever anyone on the conservative side of the aisle accuses the Democrats of trying to get illegal aliens to the polls to vote, the Dems' denials are less than convincing. They are no longer even capable of feigning shock and disgust. The attitude has more of a brazen, "Yeah, and see what you can do to stop us," vibe.

President Trump, ICE, and the Border Patrol have found a way to stop it.

The open borders nightmare under the Joe Biden Commie Cabal was actually the only real success of that administration, given that it was by design. The chaos was baked into the policy cake, it just went a lot more haywire than they'd planned. The objective, of course, was to overwhelm the system with so many illegals that it would be difficult to keep track of all of them. In the midst of all of that confusion — VOILÀ! — a new Democratic voting bloc is born.

Once more, with feeling: the Democrats don't have any coherent, substantive policy ideas to offer legal American voters. That's why they devote more effort to gaming the voting system than to anything else. They've known for decades that, the more they strip away election rules and transparency, the easier it would be to get illegals into voting booths.

They need the illegal demographic to make up for the voters they've been shedding for the last few years. Real Americans aren't buying their nonsense. This is from something that Eric wrote yesterday:

Again, a mere 7% think that cracking down on illegal immigration is not important at all. It seems to me likely these are the ones raising hell on the streets of Minneapolis and in their houses of worship there. So once again, the left takes up the self-defeating 90/10 position. Something of a trend is developing here.

Advertisement

Dem narrative control ain't what it used to be, is it? All they've got now is noise, and it's not working with sane people. As always they're only impressing people who were already voting for them.

Well, they impressed the unlawful interlopers too, but their numbers are dwinding.

