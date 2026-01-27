Martha Stewart Takes Aim at ICE, Echoing Political Talking Points of 14-Year-Old Granddaughter

Cultural icon Martha Stewart is now speaking out against Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations in the United States. On its own, that wouldn’t be all that newsworthy, as just about every famous person in the country spouts the same tired talking points about ICE being akin to Hitler’s Gestapo and kidnapping poor, innocent migrants who supposedly fled to the U.S. to escape tyranny and persecution in search of a better life. None of that is true, by the way, but since when have facts ever gotten in the way of good left-wing propaganda?

What makes Stewart’s comments worth discussing is that she chose to speak out at the behest of her 14-year-old granddaughter. Let that sink in for a minute. Martha freaking Stewart is transforming into a leftist activist based on the advice of a 14-year-old kid. The child can’t vote or legally operate a motor vehicle, yet she somehow understands the ins and outs of a complicated issue like illegal immigration? Color me skeptical.

Just a few days after the shooting death of 37-year-old anti-ICE agitator Alex Pretti in Minneapolis, Stewart credited her teenage granddaughter, Jude Stewart, with poking and prodding her into making a statement about the situation festering on the streets of Minneapolis.

The 84-year-old bestselling author posted part of a text message exchange with Jude that said, “I’m not sure it’s excusable to not be speaking up right now.” Stewart shared a screenshot of the message and added a caption that read, “My granddaughter wrote this to me yesterday and she is fourteen and sensitive to what is going on in our country as we all should be.”

She continued, “I am disheartened and sad each and every day that we cannot demonstrate our sympathy for the beleaguered, that we are told immigrants, which most of us are or descended from, are unwelcome, that we cannot show our frustration in peaceful demonstrations, and that Federal troops can attack and even kill us. Things must and have to change quickly and peacefully.”

The best way to fix the problem is for sanctuary cities and states to allow local law enforcement to assist in detaining criminal illegal aliens who pose a danger to communities across the nation. If local police enforced the law, including immigration law, there would be no need for these raids. It really is that simple. The more the left stands up for the rights of criminals and hamstrings law enforcement, the more necessary ICE raids become.

Famous pop star Katy Perry has also pushed anti-ICE propaganda, urging her 201 million Instagram followers to “Turn anger into ACTION.” Ask Pretti and Renee Good what happened when they took “action” to impede law enforcement operations. Oh, that’s right. You can’t. They’re dead. Taking “action” led directly to their tragic demise.

Granted, Perry claimed she wanted her followers to contact elected officials and urge them to block funding for ICE, but let’s be honest. That’s not the kind of action radical leftists will take. They will resort to violence, which seems to be their default response any time they disagree with someone. Just look at what an “activist” did to conservative icon Charlie Kirk, a man widely known for his kindness and willingness to engage in civil discussions with those who hold opposing views. If they were willing to murder the kindest among us, what do you think they want to do to those they consistently label Nazis?

Left-wing celebrities continue to push anti-ICE propaganda.