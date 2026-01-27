Carney’s Cardboard Belt

In his “rupture” speech delivered at the 2026 World Economic Forum in Davos, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney lamented the (apparent) breakdown of the rules-based international order and praised a “new world order” to come. He repeated former Czech president Václav Havel’s admonition against “living in the lie.” The irony was obvious as he proceeded to articulate, as James Albers writes in the Western Standard, “an address saturated with contradictions, misdirection, and half-truths.” In effect, he transformed Havel’s anti-communist warning into what amounts to a pro-communist exhortation.

Carney did not hold back. He stressed that Canada has among the most educated people in the world, a whopper of purely gratuitous flattery. Naturally, Canada’s glib, decorticated media was all agog over Carney’s performance, marshaling words like “brave,” “a cleared-eyed vision,” “game changer,” “masterful,” “beyond remarkable,” “eloquent,” and “a true leader.” It was, according to Canada’s current affairs Maclean’s Magazine, “a speech he’s been preparing for all his life.” Not so, I’m afraid. As Juno News comments, the media fawnistas and Liberal shills “proved we are not a country of educated people but rather highly indoctrinated people—lazy thinkers manipulated by fears of the Big Bad Orange Man.”

Carney called for a new approach to international security, criticizing unspecified “great powers” that use tariffs as “leverage” and employ “coercion” to reach their aims, clearly a dig at Canada’s largest trading partner, the United States. What many have not seemed to notice is that Carney has cozied up to the “great power” of Communist China, in violation of his own counsels and avowals. China’s tariff power against Canada was far in excess of the U.S. levy, including 100% duties on canola oil/meal, 25% on pork and seafood, and 75.8% tariffs on canola seeds. Carney’s words, plainly, mean nothing.

Indeed, Carney is now claiming that his developing relationship with Communist China will initiate that “new world order.” This is pure Carneyesque claptrap. As Trump warned, China will “eat up” Canada within a year as the country sidles into Red China’s Belt and Road stranglehold. Carney’s initial response is that Canada will continue to focus on what it can control, which is typically ambiguous. By his arrogance, delay, and subversive rhetoric, Carney has lost whatever bargaining advantage, slight as it was, he might have had in a renewed trade deal with Donald Trump, who has said that he is ready to simply walk away from further negotiations.

The U.S. is readying to put Canada in its “middle power” niche, that is, its mainly insignificant rung on the ladder of global influence. Trump has rescinded his invitation to Carney to join his Board of Peace and will no doubt lower the hammer in the upcoming trade negotiations, jeopardizing the nearly 80% of Canadian exports that go to the U.S. for its less than 5% trade relation with China. Trump has threatened to impose a 100% tariff on Canadian goods if Canada proceeds with the China deal. Should that happen, it’s bye-bye Canada. Carney’s latest waffling, backtracking response was no surprise: “We have commitments under CUSMA not to pursue free trade agreements with non-market economies without prior notification. What we’ve done with China is to rectify some issues that developed in the last couple of years.”

While in China, we recall, Carney hyped a “strategic partnership” with Beijing, saying that the relationship had entered a “new era” and that the deal “sets us up well for the new world order.” Meanwhile, the Chinese gold company Zijin just bought Allied Gold of Canada for $4 billion. Canada's boomers, who hate Trump and helped massively to elect Carney, are firmly behind Carney's actions, according to a recent Rebel News report, as Canada gradually becomes an economic colony of China. This, it seems, is what ignorant Canadian Trump-haters want — rather than an economic partnership, a political relation of servitude. Carney’s multiple Brookfield investments in China, however, are safe.

Additionally, it is obvious that Trump will not allow Canada’s Arctic region to opt out of his Northern Hemisphere Monroe (or Donroe) doctrine. In terms of Canadian geography, the Arctic up to the Pole is formally Canadian territory, but from a pragmatic standpoint, it is increasingly Russian and Chinese. Trump will not accept a foreign incursion into hemispheric allodium any more than he would have permitted China to assert its presence at the Panama Canal. Canada will have to renege on its Chinese flirtation.

The real “rupture” is Carney’s divorce from reality. We find in his political practice only insidious lying, a failure of accountability, and the alienation of an essential ally. Mere rhetoric offers no resistance to realpolitik. The core civilizational ideas that have sustained the West’s classical order — Greek philosophy, Roman law, and Judeo-Christian values, as Argentinian president Xavier Milei celebrated in his Davos speech — are no part of Carney’s worldview.

In short, metaphorically speaking, Carney is no ripped, six-pack of a leader like Donald Trump. Rather, he is suffering from abdominal febrility, a lack of both insight and fortitude. He is a slick caricature of muscular resolve, all nice words and bad policy. It’s unfortunate, but there’s no getting round the bitter fact. He needs a cardboard belt of cheap oratory to tuck him into a parody of statesmanship. And Canada has bought into his stewardship to disaster.

