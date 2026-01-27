The Polling Data Tells the Tale

Greetings, and good morning. Today's Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026. Today is, as noted below, International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

Today in history:

1820: Russian Antarctic expedition under the leadership of Fabian Gottlieb von Bellingshausen and Mikhail Lazarev discovered the continent of Antarctica.

1880: Thomas Edison patents the electric incandescent lamp.

1900: Social Democrat Party of America (Eugene Debs' party) holds its first convention.

1924: Vladimir Lenin is placed in a Mausoleum in Red Square, Moscow.

1939: First flight of the Lockheed P-38 Lightning.

1941: Peruvian ambassador Ricardo Rivera-Schreiber warns the American Ambassador of a potential Japanese assault on Pearl Harbor.

1943: The first U.S. air attack on Germany (Wilhelmshafen).

1945: Soviet troops liberate Auschwitz and Birkenau Concentration Camps in Poland, which we now commemorate as International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

1948: First tape recorder sold.

1956: RCA Records releases Elvis Presley's single "Heartbreak Hotel."

1976: Laverne & Shirley, the TV spinoff from Happy Days starring Penny Marshall and Cindy Williams. premieres on ABC.

1992: Presidential candidate Bill Clinton & Gennifer Flowers accuse each other of lying over her assertion that they had a 12-year affair.

Birthdays today include: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Lewis Carroll, Jerome Kern, Frank Nitti, Howard McNear, David Seville, Donna Reed, Bobby "Blue" Bland, and Tracy Lawrence

* * *

There’s some interesting polling data that tells me that the far left is in far more serious trouble than it would like you to believe. First, from Plymouth Union Public Research, which has posted data just the day before yesterday that will shock many leftists:

On the surface, nearly three-fourths of voters (74%) stated that fighting illegal immigration was an important issue for the President and Congress to address. We see a considerable disparity in intensity: 44% of Americans say that fighting illegal immigration is “Very Important” compared to only 7% who believe the issue is “Not Important at All”. The overall importance of fighting illegal immigration is widely held even among the most ardent voices against ICE over the past year, including Democrats (58%) and Kamala Harris voters (59%).

Again, a mere 7% think that cracking down on illegal immigration is not important at all. It seems to me likely these are the ones raising hell on the streets of Minneapolis and in their houses of worship there. So once again, the left takes up the self-defeating 90/10 position. Something of a trend is developing here. As good as that is, it does get better:

Voters also approve of the President’s overall efforts to fight illegal immigration, including “cracking down on border crossings and increasing deportations.” Approval for his anti-illegal immigration policies sits at 57%. In addition, we saw specific examples of the current administration’s border security agenda also receive high marks:



• 78% of Americans believe the United States has a responsibility to stop international drug traffickers and cartel operations before they reach our country.



• 64% of Americans believe that Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro should stand trial in the United States for his role in international drug trafficking and cartel operations.



• 51% of Americans approve of using ICE agents to fight illegal immigration.

Before you start trusting those telling you this is a one-off poll that we should simply disregard, check out this report on the YouGov poll, which Scott Pinsker mentioned in his piece yesterday, and so did Tim O’Brien:

Favorability of the Border Patrol



🟢 Favorable: 45% (+3)

🔴 Unfavorable: 42%



YouGov poll l 1/25 l 3,834 A pic.twitter.com/0L6N2xMyxz — OSZ (@OpenSourceZone) January 25, 2026

Keep in mind, these two polls are only from the day before yesterday and after literally months of nothing but negative legacy media coverage. The conclusion is obvious: The rioters have nowhere near the public support they’d like you to believe.

These numbers indicate two things, neither of which bodes well for the Democrats.

The American people, and more precisely the American voters, are not buying what the legacy media is selling anymore. The legacy media, acting as the propaganda arm of the Democrat party, have been trying for over a decade now to sell an image of Donald Trump and of his America First Policies that, even after all this time, has not swayed much of anyone. As evidence of this, observe the Washington Post, where about 300 of its denizens are staring into the abyss of unemployment. WaPo's position is hardly unique. News orgs all over the country are failing big time. This polling data explains rather nicely why that's true. They've lost our trust. This is a problem of their own making.

If the American voters are, as these polling data suggest, not buying the propaganda outlets the Democrats have used for decades to sell themselves and their misbegotten policies, how can we say that James Carville's prediction of the midterm electoral wipeout is anything like accurate?

There's a bonus here that nobody has mentioned. Observe the PUP data again.

The overall importance of fighting illegal immigration is widely held even among the most ardent voices against ICE over the past year, including Democrats (58%) and Kamala Harris voters (59%).

So we're not just talking about MAGA types. Even Democrats — yes, people who voted against Trump last year — are against what the far left is doing in places like Minneapolis. Not only are they not convincing anyone to join them, but they're also actually losing voters.

The obvious conclusions here are that, barring a massive, unforeseen event (like, for example, the anti-ICE mobs drying up and blowing away, along with the voters having a short memory), the Democrats have no chance whatsoever to make any serious congressional gains in the '26 midterms. Just as obviously, the more the rioting goes on, the bigger the separation between the far left and the American voter becomes, statistically speaking.

Thought for the day: "Yesterday is history, tomorrow is a mystery, today is God's gift, that's why we call it the present." —Joan Rivers

I hope to see you here tomorrow. Bring a friend. Believe me, it helps.

