Add Title IX Charges of Gender Discrimination Against Girls to Tim Walz’s Woes

Last I checked, the U.S. counts 50 states, but one of them just can’t stay out of the news.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the U.S. Department of Education (ED) yesterday notified the Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) and the Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) that cases against both Minnesota agencies are now being referred to the Department of Justice (DOJ). That’s quite the alphabet, isn’t it?

So, what’s the big kerfuffle about? Minnesota, apparently, continues to refuse to comply with Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972. The state still allows males to compete in girls’ sports and to access female-only facilities, including restrooms and locker rooms. Title IX prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex in education programs or activities receiving federal financial assistance.

On Sept. 30, 2025, HHS and the ED concluded that MDE and MSHSL violated Title IX’s prohibition on sex discrimination by letting boys compete in multiple female sports programs and occupy private female-only facilities. The federal government gave MDE and MSHSL a chance to avoid an “enforcement action” by submitting a proposed Resolution Agreement to voluntarily resolve their Title IX violations.

Consistent with the state’s defiant attitude toward federal laws and regulations, Minnesota has done nothing since September to comply. In December, Minnesota indicated that it would not accept the terms of the federal government’s proposal or engage in negotiations.

“Minnesota is violating Title IX, and we will not look the other way,” commented Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. “When states allow males to compete in girls’ sports, they deny young women and girls the protections the law guarantees. After Minnesota refused to comply, we referred this case to the Department of Justice for enforcement.”

Secretary of Education Linda McMahon added, “Despite repeated opportunities to comply with Title IX, Minnesota has chosen defiance – continuing to jeopardize the safety of women and girls, deny them fair competition, and erode their right to equal access in educational programs and activities. As Minnesota reels from a massive fraud scandal exposing Gov. Tim Walz’s dereliction of duty, today’s referral to DOJ underscores the state's ongoing failure to safeguard its citizens and uphold the rule of law. The Trump Administration will not stop until accountability is delivered for Minnesota’s students.”

I like how she slid that comment in there about the state’s governor and the other scandals surrounding Walz, who may be most famous for having tampon dispensers installed in men’s and boys' restrooms. Talk about gender confusion.

For a little historical context, back in June 2025, HHS initiated a compliance review based on the participation of a male athlete in a MSHSL high school girls’ softball championship. The same month, the U.S. Department of Education expanded its Title IX investigations into MDE and MSHSL to the Title IX Special Investigations Team in partnership with DOJ.

🚨 BREAKING: The Trump admin has ruled that Minnesota violated Title IX by allowing males to compete in girls’ sports, citing this trans softball pitcher.



Tim Walz has been given Minnesota 10 days to comply or face referral to the Justice Department.



JUSTICE FOR OUR GIRLS! pic.twitter.com/0RY1pniyKr — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) September 30, 2025

All of this was going on even before the circus over ICE and the billion-dollar Somalian corruption scandal broke.

In a statement, HHS said, “In September 2025, the (federal government) determined that this male athlete has competed on the Champlin Park High School girls’ varsity fastpitch softball team since 2023 and each season led the program to a winning record against the other competing all-girls softball teams. They also determined that, over the course of several years, MDE and MSHSL allowed male athletes to compete on the girls’ Alpine ski team, the girls’ Nordic skiing team, the girls’ lacrosse team, the girls’ track and field team, the girls’ volleyball team, and the girls’ fastpitch softball team.”

On Apr. 27, 2023, Walz established Minnesota as what he described as a “trans refuge state” when he signed three bills into law. First was a ban on conversion therapy for homosexuals, along with two bills that make it easier for people from outside the state to come there to receive abortions, sex change treatments, related pharmaceuticals, and surgeries.

As a result of the agencies’ referring this to the DOJ, it’s now possible that Minnesota could lose federal funding from both HHS and the ED.

I’m looking forward to the day when Minnesota doesn’t show up on my news feed, but not until I see quite a few ringleaders in that state in handcuffs.

