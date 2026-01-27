How Much Would It Cost to Bring Back Jay Leno?

I don't know how long it's been since I watched an actual late-night "comedy show." I suppose I gave that up when Jay Leno went off the air. And I'm not about to break any news here — we all know how awful they've become. There's no comedy anymore, just political rhetoric, lame jokes, and celebrity a**-kissing, inflating already inflated egos.

That said, clips from these darn things keep showing up in my social media feeds, and I felt the need to share my pain with someone, so I chose all of you, PJ Media readers. You're welcome. Maybe you can play them on a loop in your yard to keep burglars away because I can't understand why anyone on God's green earth would want to watch any of this voluntarily. I'd almost rather watch CNN.

The Virtue-Signaling Weeper

We'll start with Jimmy Kimmel, the man who, I have to think, keeps a hefty supply of tampons in his purse for these days when he's just so darn emotional.

"If our leaders are intentionally creating and encouraging violence and fear, then I hope you'll also agree that we need new leaders because these are not leaders," he said.

I totally agree with him, but I'm guessing these are not the leaders he's talking about:

Anyway, this privileged, pretentious idiot then burst into crocodile tears while saying, "To the people of Minneapolis, to the Pretti family and the Goode family, and these people who are looking out for their neighbors — we want you to know that we're with you, and you're not alone."

He added, "We also want to see those Epstein files already."

You can't see me, but I'm rolling my eyes. You can watch for yourself:

Side note: I know I bring this up a lot and I will probably continue to do so, but when I saw this video in my X feed earlier it was just under a video of a mother in Venezuela crying hysterically because her son, who is a political prisoner there in a torture center, hasn't been released yet, after over a year in custody. Her tears were genuine. The juxtaposition was laughable, but it also made me incredibly angry.

The Faux Intellectual Lecturer

Next up, we have Steven Colbert. I know Colbert can be funny. I've witnessed it. Before most people knew who he was, he actually tried at comedy and often succeeded. I was a fan for a while... until he got his own show. It's all been downhill since. Because I'm not sure where the funny is in this... or the truth:

"Masked secret police shooting innocent people with impunity in the streets are not victims," he said. "They are, at best, weak-minded individuals full of anger who have been led to the darkness by Donald Trump and are now participating in an evil system that will stick to them like hot black tar for the rest of their lives. I’d cook at home for now fellas because no meal will ever go unspit upon."

There's nothing I love more than a rich white dude, who grew up with a silver spoon in his mouth, attacking blue collar workers who are just trying to feed their families — all from the safety of his ivory tower. Here's the video:

Then he got really intellectual. "F**k ICE," he said. I guess that's what passes as a joke these days.

The Moronic Court Jester

Last but not least, we have Jimmy Fallon. I harbor no ill will toward Fallon. He seems the lesser of three evils, but last night, he normalized communism by having New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani on his show, and I'm just not cool with that. At first, I thought, well, it's the mayor of his city, so whatever, so he's just being fair, but then I thought — and you can call me alarmist if you want — this is how you end up with state TV.

The commie was only on for less than a minute, but half of that time was devoted to the clueless fools in the audience cheering at the top of their lungs. "It's so cold in New York City, the rent froze itself," he said once they shut up.

I know Jay Leno is busy taking care of his wife, doing actual comedy shows, and putting his money where his mouth is by actually helping people in need, but it sure would be good for our country's morale to have him back on the air. Can we start a GoFundMe or something?

Want to support conservative media? You can do so by becoming a PJ Media VIP member. It's less than $20 for the entire year, and you get some cool perks too. We'll see you in the comments section!