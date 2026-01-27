Since wind is renewable and free, it seems logical and uncontroversial to harness it for power. Normal winds themselves are not destructive as an energy source, as they are already in the environment, and no one has to drill for them in the ground. Wind lacks the foul smell of oil and its pollution or spill risks. Personal, small-scale windmills used to generate electricity on a farm setting do not cause controversy and have been historical sources of power, but the commercial wind industry is hotly debated.

Wind turbines have legitimately killed and/or harmed animals and, ultimately, entire ecosystems from losing important wildlife facets. Perhaps 100,000 birds per annum and “tens to hundreds of thousands of bats” are struck by the spinning blades or found dead near turbine sites. Significantly, this bird fatality information is "in the U.S. alone," and the bat fatality information is "in North America alone." The complex assembly/disassembly process also turns some consumers off from using turbines, both realities making wind farms have a reputation as a waste of money.

Consequently, President Donald Trump stated in the 2026 World Economic Forum speech, “One thing I've noticed is that the more windmills a country has, the more money that country loses, and the worse that country is doing. There are windmills all over Europe... They're destroying themselves.” Europe and the UK, Trump said, had their electricity costs raised by a whopping “139%” as a result of installed turbines. China did not actually use its wind turbines, implying it knew about turbines’ inherent health and financial setbacks.

Regarding wind turbines, Trump stated, “China makes almost all of the windmills, and yet, I haven't been able to find any wind farms in China… They sell them for a fortune. They sell them to the stupid people that buy them, but they don't use them themselves…..They just put them up to show people what they could look like…..They don't do anything."

"They use a thing called coal, mostly," he continued. "China goes with the coal. They go with oil and gas. They're starting to look at nuclear a little bit, and they're doing just fine. They make a fortune selling the windmills, though, and I think really, that's one that they wouldn't be surprised if it stopped. They were shocked that it continues to go [that people actually buy wind turbines]. They were very friendly with me. They're shocked that people continue to buy those (expletive deleted) things. They killed the birds. They ruined your landscapes.”

Europe and the United Kingdom were buying wind turbines. China used its wind turbines as product samples to convince other countries to invest in “green energy,” and the UK and Europe fell for it. Oil deposits are found in the center of the earth and seemingly are renewable if they are stored inside the earth, allowing Trump to state the UK was “sitting on one of the greatest energy sources in the world [oil], and they don't use it.” China is seen as a dangerous competitor to Western countries and their economies, so Trump is attempting to provide insight into a problem. Wind turbines provide fewer benefits to the economy than oil and coal.

Donald Trump has said, “I want Europe to do great,” and “I want the UK to do great.” Trump also stated, “The consequences of such destructive policies have been stark, including lower economic growth, lower standards of living, lower birth rates, more socially disruptive migration, more vulnerability to hostile foreign adversaries, and much, much smaller militaries… The United States cares greatly about the people of Europe. We really do. That’s why issues like energy… And economic growth must be central concerns to anyone who wants to see a strong and unified West.”

