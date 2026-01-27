Crime Comes Knocking: Studio City Homeowner Fires on Fleeing Burglars

A homeowner in Los Angeles taught two burglars the meaning behind the phrase, “play stupid games, win stupid prizes,” by exercising their Second Amendment right and opening fire as the suspects fled the home in Studio City. With all the time and energy thieves put into pulling off robberies, they could just do what the rest of us do and get a job. Then they wouldn’t have to worry about getting a bullet in the backside or going to jail. Free and clear money with no legal problems seems like an easy choice to make.

According to information released by the Los Angeles Police Department, the homeowner fired several shots as the two suspects fled the Studio City residence around 4:40 in the morning. Police believe the suspects attempted to burglarize the home. While crime might, on occasion, pay, it also comes with a hefty price tag. That cost can include permanent injury or even death. Come on, guys—is it really worth it? I don’t think so.

As soon as the shots rang out in the dark early morning hours, the two imbeciles dashed out of the house, running as fast as their little criminal feet could carry them. According to local law enforcement, they jumped into a Chevrolet Traverse SUV and fled into the night. As of this writing, authorities do not know whether either suspect suffered a gunshot wound or whether they managed to make off with any property from the home.

Fortunately, the homeowner escaped unharmed and is now working with investigators to help bring these knuckleheads to justice. Officers located the firearm used in the incident at the scene. Some folks, especially of the more liberal variety, will no doubt huff and puff about the homeowner firing at the suspects as they fled, but what do you expect from people who consistently defend criminals?

Los Angeles authorities have made the rounds at local hospitals, checking to see whether anyone sought treatment for gunshot wounds that match the time of the incident. Investigators have also interviewed neighbors and potential witnesses in an effort to uncover more information about what happened.

This incident is a big win for the Second Amendment and shows why protecting the right to bear arms remains so critical. Police take an average of eight minutes to arrive at the scene of a call. If two dangerous individuals are already inside your home, your life is likely in danger. Eight minutes is an eternity, and anything can happen in that time. Our safety and security remain primarily our own responsibility, and owning a firearm helps equip us with the proper tools for situations exactly like this. We all have the God-given right to defend ourselves and the culture of our day demands that we own guns in order to have a fighting chance.

