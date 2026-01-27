Can We Get These Guys a Pulitzer?

What a disgrace the so-called mainstream media is, that it has done nothing but fan the flames of the insurrection currently burning white-hot in Minnesota. Never mind the fact that we are looking at a full-fledged, organized rebellion, which apparently includes massive fraud and money-laundering, state-level involvement, and international support. Never mind that U.S. federal assets are under attack and that the rebellion is getting people killed. No, no — the professional newsreaders want you to believe that a messy, chaotic, agent-involved shooting is a cold-blooded murder by Orangemanbad’s Gestapo. To hear them tell it, that’s the only story out of Minnesota.

Of course, we on the right are long past the era when we would chase the media’s laser pointer like lobotomized kittens. "Turn on, tune in, and drop out," advised Tim Leary back in the '60s. In today's countercultural right, we have long since tuned into the new media and dropped out of the old narratives.

At PJ Media's virtual offices, we gather around the Slack-chat water cooler to share information. When I checked in this morning, it was bubbling over with mind-blowing news. As I attempted to skim through the firehose of information, it occurred to me that there is an awe-inspiring cadre of extraordinary independent new-media investigative journalists blowing the lid off one of the biggest scandals of my lifetime, a story of historic importance.

Just for starters, there's Andy Ngo. He alone deserves a Pulitzer for his work over the years, tracking the organized anti-American forces that flare up periodically with refreshed branding to reflect the cause du jour. He cautions that "It is a state-sponsored insurgency. And those responsible will not be held accountable, meaning the tactics will be improved on for the next time. I warned about this since nothing happened after the 2020 BLM-Antifa riots." Ngo's X channel is chock full of on-the-ground primary-source reporting of what these enemy forces are up to — all obtained at great risk, and often great harm, to himself. PJ Media's Rick Moran has more on Ngo's Minnesota reporting here.

There is, in fact, an alliance of investigative reporters working in concert to expose and help take down this extremely dangerous anti-American ring.

While the lamestream media this morning is trumpeting their hot take — Trump blinked — there is so much more going on. Namely, thanks in no small part to these brave journalists, a funding-organizing-violence conspiracy that seems to reach to the highest levels in the state of Minnesota is coming into view.

Funny how, all of a sudden, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey are onboard with deploying local law enforcement to crack down on the mob for its criminal activity. But then, some of their colleagues are looking down the barrel of serious felonies at this point:

LAWYER UP”: Former DOJ Chief of Staff Issues Grave Murder Charge Warning to Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan



The legal walls are closing in on Minnesota’s Lieutenant Governor. Following the explosive revelation that Peggy Flanagan allegedly operated as a “dispatch admin” for the radical… pic.twitter.com/NXYFbfpKJe — Mike Netter (@nettermike) January 26, 2026

PJ Media's Matt Margolis has a solid report on Walz and Co.'s legal peril as of now.

Nick Sortor is another courageous, patriotic front-line reporter:

🚨 HELL YES! Maple Grove Police went HARD after rioters in Minnesota when they attempted to terrorize Greg Bovino’s hotel



MINNEAPOLIS PD: TAKE NOTE



THIS is how you handle leftist degenerate rioters 🔥 pic.twitter.com/zgvObHMF6V — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 27, 2026

The Dems yesterday:



“Trump is Hitler, ICE are the Gestapo, this is Nazi Germany, Somalians are Anne Frank.”



The Dems today:



“We just got off the phone with Hitler, and we are happy to cooperate with him and his Gestapo”.



Me: pic.twitter.com/IuQECnnF0q — Clandestine (@WarClandestine) January 27, 2026

Hmm…

The turnabout among the Minnesota generals is almost certainly due in part to the work of the new media alliance. A Navy JAG veteran who goes by the handle Comfort Eagle on X composed a summary of some of the incredible progress they've made. It's a longish read but a comprehensive catcher-upper for today — click through to read it all, if you can:

🚨DIGITAL WARRIORS PUT ANTI-ICE FORCES ON THE RUN



Last night, the X community witnessed an unprecedented takedown of anti-ICE agitators in Minneapolis through real-time digital warfare.



What started as an infiltration operation exploded into a full exposure of networks… pic.twitter.com/Tvsx5W8gQg — Comfort Eagle (@ComfortEagle1) January 26, 2026

Of course, left-aligned media are so invested in looking behind the scenes of the Trump administration, probing for weaknesses they can exploit, that they can't be bothered to look behind the scenes of the BLM-Antifa machine. And they're missing a huge story. But then, they have no political interest in mentioning the exploding scandal. By ignoring it, they deny the White House any public momentum such a story might generate as it works to subdue the rebellion and enforce the law.

Much like the Nobel Peace Prize, the Pulitzer is now a meaningless bit of leftist puffery, an excuse for propagandists to dress up and eat an elite meal together while patting themselves on the back.

Democrat-aligned well-paid “journalists” get their talking points from listservs and five-martini gossip sessions in cozy D.C. 5-star venues. Real journalists have to crowdfund while they place themselves in real danger, from both the hostile, violent mobs they cover and the corrupt local law enforcement that sides with the insurrectionists. The dinosaur media still pretends that moving flowerpots on the balcony and standing in a parking garage late at night were spine-tingling cloak-and-dagger acts of heroic journalism. New media journalists are often hospitalized and/or arrested for their trouble.

But no, these new journalists will not be awarded a Pulitzer Prize. Their work will go unacknowledged by the star-bellied media. And that's fine; no one takes those old awards seriously anymore, anyway. Perhaps someone with time and money on his or her hands can initiate a new journalism award, one that actually reports heroic, consequential journalism, no matter who performs it. IMHO, we could call it the Drudge Award, after Matt Drudge's tectonic breaker in January 1998 that not only was then-President Bill Clinton diddling an intern in the Oval Office, but that Newsweek spiked the story to protect him. It was an earth-shattering revelation at the time, and journalism has never been the same since.

