Andy Ngo: Here's What I Saw When I Got Inside the Signal Chats Used by Extremists in Minnesota

Matt Margolis and Stephen Kruiser have been following the revelations from various conservative investigators about the use of the encrypted messaging app Signal among Minnesota radical activists engaged in a massive, highly organized, well-funded obstruction campaign against federal law enforcement.

Andy Ngo, a citizen journalist known for his unmasking of Antifa activists and their violent tactics, infiltrated some radical left Signal groups in Minnesota and discovered the rampant paranoia among the activists who didn't trust anyone, especially other activists.

The tactics being used, Ngo observed, "are an evolution of methods tested during the deadly 2020 BLM–Antifa riots, which were centered largely in the Twin Cities."

"In recent weeks, numerous Antifa-linked revolutionary anarchist collectives have promoted organizing guides that explicitly instruct extremists on how to carry out obstructionist campaigns," says Ngo. The guides recommend using the Signal messaging app to maintain operational security.

It's the operations that are problematic. "Signal has become the preferred platform for mass coordination — used to share real-time locations, vehicle descriptions, and individual targets, as well as tips for minimizing legal accountability," writes Ngo. This is how the activists are able to show up at ICE enforcement actions almost as soon as agents start arriving on the scene.

The Signal chats reveal individuals and groups so besotted with fear and hysteria that they probably don't trust their own family if they belonged to these chats.

Ngo Comment:

The prevailing mood inside these groups is one of distrust and paranoia. Public scrutiny, particularly from users on X, has focused increasing attention on the role these Signal chats play in coordinating obstructionist conspiracies. Nearly all users operate under aliases. Administrators are actively purging participants they suspect to be “right-wingers” or federal agents. Auto-deleting messages are enabled by default to destroy evidence. “Right wingers are trying to get into many chats right now,” warned an administrator using the moniker “Moss.” “Never put anything in Signal you would not want read back in court. No Signal group can fully protect you from unfriendly eyes.” A nearly identical warning appeared in another chat from an administrator named “Graxis.” “We will be back to processing specific requests soon please just give us time,” wrote an administrator using the moniker Spearow. “We’re weeding out the trolls. And vetting folks.”

The activists are caught between the desire to attract as many participants to the protests as possible and the desire not to have any of their illegal, obstructionist conspiracies aired for the world to see.

This breeds paranoia so profound that many of the activists don't even trust their administrators.

“I’m also reaching out to people I personally trust. It’s just about keeping people safe," wrote administrator Spearow.

Another administrator, “Grixis,” shot back: “So we should all trust you? Got it.”

I'm familiar with messaging among some radical groups in Europe during the 1970s. Baader-Meinhof Group, a far-left West German Communist terrorist group active in the 1970s, communicated almost exclusively using intelligence agency methods such as drop boxes and "cut-outs."

Baader-Meinhof and other radical leftists of the time were paranoid about security, but they still managed to have a small circle where trust was an absolute necessity.

Obviously, the radicals today are sacrificing security for instant communications, but this has bred hysterical fear and, almost certainly, hindered their efforts to organize and obstruct ICE operations.

Soon after, users accused one group of being fully compromised and urged members to delete the chat entirely. “Wait what? Are we compromised again?” one participant asked. Spearow was soon accused of being a “bad actor” and removed from the group. “Spearow, also known as Maria R and Jan, has been basically confirmed as a bad actor,” wrote a user named “Bosh.” “I recommend blocking and deleting this group and not clicking any links.”

"Participants are deeply paranoid right now and increasingly fractured," writes Ngo. "Many are retreating into smaller, supposedly vetted cells — classic behavior consistent with clandestine, criminal organizing."

That, and the kind of paranoia one might see in a hospital for the mentally ill.

