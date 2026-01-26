The Morning Briefing: A Friendly Reminder That Murderous Chaos Is ALWAYS the Dems' Endgame

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Monday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. (In preparation for a whirlwind book tour, the Sine Qua Non Sequitur is leading a Buck Owens-themed drum circle at an understaffed Welsh cheese collective.)

There are some basic rules to follow for anyone who finds him or herself the subject of law enforcement attention. I didn't have to Google these or ask anyone, I was a bit of a ne'er-do-well when I was a young man. Trust me, I know whence I speak (write).

The first big one is this: do whatever the heck the cops tell you to do. The second is: don't do anything that could even remotely be construed as confrontational. It's a great time to employ any manners you might have learned when you were a kid.

Law enforcement officers (LEO) deserve to be on edge about their safety under the best of circumstances. They are most definitely not living and working in the best of circumstances right now. The agents of U.S. Customs and Border Protection (Border Patrol) and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) are particularly at risk now, all thanks to the Democrats.

Prominent Democratic elected officials are encouraging people to get in the faces of ICE and Border Patrol agents. Again, I meant what I wrote about not be remotely confrontational. Tim Walz and his ilk are out there exhorting their frothing hordes to be deliberately confrontational, with predictably tragic results.

Don't be fooled by any crocodile tears displays by Dem leaders — this is all by design. A friend texted me on Sunday morning about the shooting and I had this headline ready to go before I even booted up my computer. When I did, I got a chuckle when I saw that Tim had the same idea. This is from his post:

The masterminds behind the anti-ICE movement don’t care about them. They just need martyrs for the good of the cause. To get those martyrs, they have to convince idealistic and willing people to put their careers, their family lives, their freedom, and ultimately their very lives at risk – all for a political objective.

This was the headline from a Briefing last August: "Dems Gin Up Hate and Let Their Victim Groups Do Their Dirty Work." They've been working with variations on this theme for a very long time. It really ramped up when Barack Obama was shooting off his mouth about the police during his vapid vanity presidency.

It's been coming in waves since then. The George Floyd Summer of Unhinged Riotous Love in 2020 was a major anti-LEO escalation. Now it's at a fever pitch that has to break or people will continue to die. That's not going to happen any time soon, though.

As we have discussed many times, the Democrats have absolutely nothing in the way of substantive policy ideas to offer the American people. They're hoping that the chaos they've whipped up will confuse people enough to vote for them. They are, of course, getting a lot of help from the vile propagandists in the mainstream media. It could work too. They weren't going to beat President Trump and his economy in 2020, but caught lightning in a bottle with the Wuhan Chinese Bat Flu plague.

That chaos just landed in their laps. They know that they have to make their own this time. They don't care how many people need to die for their desperation smokescreen. The Dem elites here have a lot in common with commie leaders — they know that they are practically untouchable and that they have an almost inexhaustible supply of rabid ideologues who will do stupid things in the service of hating Trump.

Absent a coherent policy agenda, the Democrats are going to need more noise, violence, and death to get them across the finish line for the midterms. Look at how much they've kicked up in less than a month this year. It's gonna be a bumpy ride.

Everything Isn't Awful

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a WHOPPING 60% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.