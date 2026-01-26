The Morning Briefing: A Friendly Reminder That Murderous Chaos Is ALWAYS the Dems' Endgame

Top O' the Briefing
Happy Monday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. (In preparation for a whirlwind book tour, the Sine Qua Non Sequitur is leading a Buck Owens-themed drum circle at an understaffed Welsh cheese collective.)
There are some basic rules to follow for anyone who finds him or herself the subject of law enforcement attention. I didn't have to Google these or ask anyone, I was a bit of a ne'er-do-well when I was a young man. Trust me, I know whence I speak (write).
The first big one is this: do whatever the heck the cops tell you to do. The second is: don't do anything that could even remotely be construed as confrontational. It's a great time to employ any manners you might have learned when you were a kid.
Law enforcement officers (LEO) deserve to be on edge about their safety under the best of circumstances. They are most definitely not living and working in the best of circumstances right now. The agents of U.S. Customs and Border Protection (Border Patrol) and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) are particularly at risk now, all thanks to the Democrats.
Prominent Democratic elected officials are encouraging people to get in the faces of ICE and Border Patrol agents. Again, I meant what I wrote about not be remotely confrontational. Tim Walz and his ilk are out there exhorting their frothing hordes to be deliberately confrontational, with predictably tragic results.
Don't be fooled by any crocodile tears displays by Dem leaders — this is all by design. A friend texted me on Sunday morning about the shooting and I had this headline ready to go before I even booted up my computer. When I did, I got a chuckle when I saw that Tim had the same idea. This is from his post:
The masterminds behind the anti-ICE movement don’t care about them. They just need martyrs for the good of the cause. To get those martyrs, they have to convince idealistic and willing people to put their careers, their family lives, their freedom, and ultimately their very lives at risk – all for a political objective.
This was the headline from a Briefing last August: "Dems Gin Up Hate and Let Their Victim Groups Do Their Dirty Work." They've been working with variations on this theme for a very long time. It really ramped up when Barack Obama was shooting off his mouth about the police during his vapid vanity presidency.
It's been coming in waves since then. The George Floyd Summer of Unhinged Riotous Love in 2020 was a major anti-LEO escalation. Now it's at a fever pitch that has to break or people will continue to die. That's not going to happen any time soon, though.
As we have discussed many times, the Democrats have absolutely nothing in the way of substantive policy ideas to offer the American people. They're hoping that the chaos they've whipped up will confuse people enough to vote for them. They are, of course, getting a lot of help from the vile propagandists in the mainstream media. It could work too. They weren't going to beat President Trump and his economy in 2020, but caught lightning in a bottle with the Wuhan Chinese Bat Flu plague.
That chaos just landed in their laps. They know that they have to make their own this time. They don't care how many people need to die for their desperation smokescreen. The Dem elites here have a lot in common with commie leaders — they know that they are practically untouchable and that they have an almost inexhaustible supply of rabid ideologues who will do stupid things in the service of hating Trump.
Absent a coherent policy agenda, the Democrats are going to need more noise, violence, and death to get them across the finish line for the midterms. Look at how much they've kicked up in less than a month this year. It's gonna be a bumpy ride.
Contributions to the Mailbag of Magnificence can be sent to [email protected]
Click the button to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It's free and it supports conservative media!
Everything Isn't Awful
Thank you.. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/ObwGpc7Omb— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) January 24, 2026
PJ Media
How Can Law Enforcement Rein in These Neo-Confederates?
Well, she hates America so...Did Letitia James Just Criminalize Critiques of Islam?
The Left Doesn’t Want You to Know This About Alex Pretti, the Man the Border Patrol Shot
Hysterical Democrats Are Talking Themselves Into a Constitutional Crisis
Trump Breaks Silence About Secret Weapon Used in Maduro Raid
Amarillo by morning...Cuba by December?
Trump, Vance Blame Minnesota Dems and Police for Shooting
👉'Euthanized Against Her Will' Is a Funny Way to Say the State Murdered Her
Belmont Club: The Newer World Order
War Department Hits 1,000 Grads of Defense Manufacturing Program
Navy Official Asks Troops Discharged for COVID Vaccines to Return
The New York Times Wonders Why Americans Are ‘Turning Against Gay People.’ Isn’t It Obvious?
Oh. German Soccer Executive Calls for Germany to Boycott World Cup Because of Trump
The New Monroe Doctrine: Do You Know Where They're Not Having an Ice Storm?
ICE Lodges Detainer for 14-Year-Old’s MS-13 Murderers
Man Walks Free for Insanity on Attempted Murder Charge, and Guess What Happens Next
The poor dear...Meghan Markle Is Exhausted and Needs Our Support
I've Waited 40 Years to Dunk on Phil Collins About This
YAHTZEE! Suicide by ICE: Leftist Masterminds Are Getting What They Wanted
Minneapolis: How Is This Not an Insurrection?
What It Takes to Reclaim a House Abandoned to Danger
Kushner’s Gaza Peace Plan Will Succeed or Fail Based on This
The Wizard of AI: The Critical Error of Outsourcing Morality and Judgment
Townhall Mothership
The Anti-ICE Signal Chat in Minneapolis Has Reportedly Been Infiltrated...and *That* Name Looks Familiar
This Inspiring Testimony From a DHS Hero Will Strengthen Your Resolve on Immigration
Good luck with that...The Democrats Have a New Playbook and It Centers on Taking Out Kristi Noem
Antifa Lunatic Openly Advocates for Followers to Arm Up and March on 'Nazi Gunmen' ICE Agents
2A Groups Respond After Fatal Shooting of Minneapolis Protester and Concealed Carry Holder
What’s the Electronic NRA Magazine Like?
Kentucky Moving Towards Recognizing 2A Rights of Young Adults
Baby It's Cold Outside, Cincinnati Chil(ly) Edition
Irony: ICE Incident At One Epicenter of Welfare Fraud
Xi Jinping Purges China's Top General
The Anti-ICE Demonstrations Look More Like Mao's 'People's War' Doctrine Than Civil Disturbances
👏👏👏Bovino: Minneapolis ICE Surge Will End When Every Single Criminal Illegal Alien Is Apprehended
Minnesota CEOs Issue New Plea for De-Escalation
Someone Finally Found a Way to Leave James Woods Speechless
ICE Isn't a Walk-In Clinic: Why Officers Don't Let Random 'Doctors' Rush Active Shooting Scenes
WHAT SHE SAID: Meme Account Foregoes the Jokes for a Straight FIRE Post About Leftists and Immigrants
VIP
VodkaPundit. Florida Man Friday: Except for the Arrest, That Was a Great First Date
What If We Had More Programs Like This?
What Self-Immolation Looks Like: UK Bans Christian March to Please Muslims
The Gold Rush That Rewrote America Overnight
We Could Use A Little Global Warming
Predator Watch: 12-Year-Old Australian Boy Dies After Shark Attack
The Left Proves Again It Doesn’t Understand the Second Amendment
The Great Replacement Chronicles: A Tale of Two Headlines
The Courage They Didn't Teach: Courage Measured in Seconds
Did Trump Embolden Venezuela's Sleeping Giant?
PRedictions, PRojections, PRaise, and PRedators: Elián González vs. the ICE ‘Victims’
Around the Interwebz
Alex Honnold’s Wife Recalls “Internal Experience” During His Climb: “Thank God I’m Not Him!”
Did Edison accidentally make graphene in 1879?
Why Time Feels Faster as You Get Older, According to Science
The Kruiser Kabana
Kabana Gallery
Portrait of the Marchesa Luisa Casati with a Greyhound #artbots #boldini pic.twitter.com/ePwpRmpryW— Giovanni Boldini (@artistboldini) January 25, 2026
Kabana Comedy/Tunes
POTUS Press Today
Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a WHOPPING 60% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member