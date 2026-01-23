ICE Lodges Detainer for 14-Year-Old’s MS-13 Murderers

Democrat-run Maryland has pro-illegal migration policies. That ensured three terrorist gang members could kill a young Maryland teen.

Evidence indicates that Alam Josai Garcia Padilla, Jose Vladimir Merlos-Majano, and William Ariel Cuellar Guiterrez are the men responsible for 14-year-old Jefferson Amaya-Ayala’s death. Police found the teen’s remains in Indian Creek Stream Valley Park, which is in College Park. It remains to be seen if Maryland authorities will hand the three illegal aliens over to ICE. At least two of the killers secured previous releases under the Biden-Harris administration.

Gutierrez, Padilla, and Merlos-Majano are members of the La Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang. Donald Trump designated MS-13 a foreign terrorist organization. After a preliminary investigation, authorities believe that the three MS-13 terrorists lured Amaya-Ayala to Indian Creek Stream Valley Park in August, killed him, and hid his corpse there.

These details all come from a Jan. 22 Department of Homeland Security (DHS) press release. “This heinous murder of a child by MS-13 gang members is reprehensible. This murder was completely preventable. All three of these gang members had prior run ins with law enforcement. ICE should have been notified following their arrests,” said DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Joe Biden and sanctuary politicians allowed gang members to terrorize our communities and RELEASED them from jails following their arrests. Under President Trump and Secretary Noem, we’ve already arrested 7,000 gang members.”

The teen’s murder is one of multiple crimes on the rap sheet of each of the three gang members, illustrating that if state authorities or the previous presidential administration had done their jobs, Amaya-Ayala could be alive. Garcia Padilla, for example, has a previous conviction for attempted unlawful possession of ammunition by the Superior Court for D.C. Suspiciously, despite his illegal status, Padilla had fraudulent documents like a lawful permanent resident card and a social security card. Worst of all, the Biden administration previously released Padilla. Democrats are truly complicit in murder.

Merlos-Majano does not apparently have previous convictions, but he was arrested for defacing public property and possession of a prohibited weapon (a knife) after police found him spray-painting MS-13 symbols on D.C. houses. As for the third accused murderer, Guiterrez, D.C. police previously arrested him for the following crimes:

[P]ossession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device, possession of unregistered firearm, carrying a pistol without a license, carrying a pistol without a license in gun free zone, and possession of unregistered ammunition.

The Biden administration allowed Guiterrez to go free, too. All three killers are from El Salvador.

DHS noted that an unnamed 17-year-old is under investigation in connection with the murder, but did not state whether he is also an illegal alien or not.

The conclusion of the whole is that if Democrats at both the federal and state levels were not so determined to protect illegal alien criminals, Amaya-Ayala would still be alive.

