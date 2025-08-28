The Morning Briefing: Dems Gin Up Hate and Let Their Victim Groups Do Their Dirty Work

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Thursday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Cortezryk was never able to adequately explain why he thought a Crisco Slip 'N Slide would be a good idea.

Advertisement

This is going to be a quick one today, mostly because I know my limitations when it comes to dealing with the Democrats and their vile behavior in the face of the kind of tragedy that we saw in Minneapolis yesterday. I've also already written two columns about it, one that's in the links below and one that's scheduled to post after I publish this.

We are once again dealing with law enforcement who are mystified as to the motive of the homicidal maniac, which my friend Matt Vespa wrote about over at Townhall. Here in the 21st century, an unclear motive in these tragedies is code for "The conservatives' suspicions are correct but we refuse to admit that they're right AGAIN."

It also means that the killer was an anointed member of one of the Democrats' pet victim groups.

For the longest time, it was the Jihadis who were most often pulling the trigger (or using pressure cooker bombs). Feds and local law enforcement repeatedly acted like a murderer who yelled "Allahu Akbar!" just before the killing started was going to end up being an Irish-American Catholic who'd been registered Republican for 20 years.

Now we're seeing a new frightening pattern emerging, which my friend (and our new head honcho) Chris Queen wrote about just as information about the Minneapolis shooter was coming in:

However, if Westman is transgender, this shooting has parallels to other shootings involving transgender individuals. The most notorious of these shootings was the 2023 Covenant School shooting in Nashville, in which Audrey Hale, a woman who identified as a man, killed three 9-year-old students and three adults.

Advertisement

The Democrats never want to have the "rhetoric" discussion once it's obvious that a killer is from their protected victimhood class. Blaming rhetoric is only on the table for the few brief hours after a mass shooting when Dems and their flying monkeys in the mainstream media are hoping that they'll find a MAGA tattoo on the killer and their fantasy about a domestic terror attack from a white Republican will finally have come true.

Yes, they're hoping for one of those. Never let a crisis go to waste, and all that.

Here are some thoughts on rhetoric. The Democrats and their online troll minions can't wait to disparage people of faith after a shooting. Their go-to line is "thoughts and prayers aren't working." They've been openly mocking religious people like this for a very long time. Now we've got transgender guys shooting up parochial schools. I can play connect-the-dots here.

A huge component of the Democrats' politics of victimhood brand is convincing the "victims" that Republicans hate them. It's how the Dems hope to keep entire voting blocs in their thrall. That isn't working as well for them anymore. Despite their mentally unhinged demonization of President Trump, he continues to draw voters from formerly reliable Dem constituencies who finally realize what the Democrats' game is.

When they're not trying to spin up Jihadis and transgender people by screaming "Islamophobia!" and "Transphobia!" all the time, they're calling us Nazis. They're the ones who are vehemently antisemitic, but we're the Nazis, go figure. As a headline of Matt's said yesterday. "The Radical Left Is Still Trying to Get Trump Assassinated."

Advertisement

They'd actually like to get us all. This is something that my good friend and Townhall colleague Kurt Schlichter tweeted Wednesday night:

I keep telling you the Democrats want to murder you https://t.co/NHsglTFVVb — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) August 28, 2025

I haven't been carrying when I go to Mass on Sundays. That's going to change now.

Contributions to the Mailbag of Magnificence can be sent to [email protected]

Click the button below to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It's free and it supports conservative media! Subscribe

Everything Isn't Awful

Someone said kangaroos are deer that went to prison and I can’t unsee it!!😩😩 pic.twitter.com/15Bd072Jqz — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) August 27, 2025

PJ Media

Kevin and Kruiser. 'Unwoke' Free-for-All #91: Dem Think Tank Admits That They All Sound Crazy

VodkaPundit. The New Face of British Resistance Is Just 14 Years Old

UPDATE: Shooting at Catholic School in Minnesota

Are We Learning More About the Alleged Minnesota Catholic School Shooter?

VodkaPundit, Part Deux. It's Official: Bill Gates Now Contains 2 Percent Less Bond Villain

Second Minneapolis Shooting Preceded Tragic School Shooting

Australia Breaks Off Relations With Iran for Instigating Violent Antisemitic Attacks

RFK Aims to MAHA Med School

VodkaPundit, Part Trois. Dank Gavin Just Declared Victory Over Cracker Barrel

A Reporter’s Story of Survival Steals the Spotlight at the Cabinet Meeting

Advertisement

Our Paula

The Radical Left Is Still Trying to Get Trump Assassinated

So. Much. #WINNING. Labor Day Gas Prices Will Be the Lowest Since 2020

Trump Puts Flags at Half-Staff for School Shooting Victims

Hero: Boy Says Friend Saved Him During School Shooting

The Secretary's Got More Jokes: Rubio Cracks Up the Cabinet

Smell Yourselves, Lefties: Loon Attacks Couple Wearing MAGA Hats. Then She Turns Around and Wow.

#TrueStory. Climate Inquisition Silenced a Generation of Scientists

Thoughts and Prayers

The Foul Pole Isn’t Foul and Other Things People Get Wrong

The Poisoned Words Women Believe: Tolkien’s Éowyn Shows Why Modern 'Empowerment' Feels Like Despair

Whiskey Wednesday: Sweet Surprises in Two Whiskeys I Tried This Week

Should Trump 'Pull a Cracker Barrel’ and Stop 600,000 Chinese Students From Attending U.S. Colleges?

A Sword Over the Nile: Islam’s 14-Century War on Egypt’s Christians

Hey, Here's a Plan to Save California

Stossel. Who Will Protect the Kids?

Shapiro. The Left's Misdefinition of Americanism

Townhall Mothership

Oh, Come On: The Media's Aversion to Discuss This About the Minneapolis Shooter Is Why They're Mocked

This Democrat Just Showed Why Anti-Gunners are Losing the Argument

Federal Jury Charges Three Men with RICO Conspiracy and Murder

ARREST NEWSOM. Justice Department Investigating California Environmental Protection Agency Over DEI

What One Girl's 'Scotland the Brave' Moment Tells Us About the UK

Is the Fourth Circuit the New Ninth Circuit on 2A Cases?

Advertisement

Minnesota Considers Changing State Law Over Guns in Capitol

You May Want to Avoid the Library in Portland

Golly shucks. Intellectuals Are Upset About Cracker Barrel Controversy

Mayor Bowser: Federal Law Enforcement Surge in DC is Reducing Crime

F.O. Medical Workers Interfered With ICE, Now Face Federal Charges

Feckless Mayor Jacob Frey Attempts Comfort in Annunciation Mass Shooting, Insults People of Faith Instead

Trump Raises Massive Amount for GOP As Cash-Strapped DNC Works to Pay Off Harris Campaign Debt

Daily Beast Upset That MAGA SEIZES Upon Reports That School Shooter Was Transgender

Scandal: National Guard Members in DC Spotted Picking Up Trash

Um...Doctor Says Myocarditis Was a 'Very, Very Small Price to Pay' for the COVID Vaccine

VIP

[WATCH] Kruiser's 'BTB' — If We Are Sims, It's Time for a Reboot

Kruiser's (Almost) Daily Distraction: I'll Be Keeping My Guns and My Prayers, Thank You

The Great Replacement Chronicles: BBC Says 11th-Century England Was Actually Racial Jungle

What Did Carl Sandburg See When He Wrote His Iconic Poem About Chicago?

This Is Why Democrats Are Spiraling Into the Losing Redistricting Battle

Around the Interwebz

Same. Denzel Washington Says “I Don’t Watch Movies”: “I’m Tired Of Movies”

The first stars may not have been as uniformly massive as we thought

The Best (and Worst) States for Package Delays

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Advertisement

Kabana Comedy/Tunes

POTUS Press Today

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

08/27/25

DAILY GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE

FOR THURSDAY, AUGUST 28, 2025

In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: FOX

Secondary TV: CBN

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: Financial Times

Secondary Print: New York Times

New Media: The Blaze Media

Radio: NPR

EDT

9:00 AM In-Town Pool Call Time



11:00 AM THE PRESIDENT recieves his Intelligence Brieifing

Oval Office

Closed Press

3:30 PM THE PRESIDENT signs Executive Orders

Oval Office

Closed Press

Briefing Schedule

1:00 PM Press Briefing by the White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt

James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

On Camera

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a WHOPPING 60% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.