The New Face of British Resistance Is Just 14 Years Old

You can't have missed her, if you're on social media at all, the dual-wielding 14-year-old Scottish lass raising two blades in defiance of the "migrant" seemingly intent on assaulting her and her 12-year-old friend.

The name of this hero won't be released due to her age, and police were right on the scene to arrest the violent attacker.

That's right: the little girl is in jail, charged with possession of a bladed weapon. Two weapons, actually — what appear to be a large santoku-style blade and a small hatchet.

In the widely-circulated clip, her would-be attacker (with the non-British accent) can be heard taunting her to show the blades on camera. Why? The answer is obvious: he's well aware that self-defense is illegal in Britain, and he also knows she'll be the one the cops take away.

And he was correct on both counts.

Here's the clip. You tell me if I'm mistaken about any of the particulars.

BREAKING - Police have arrested and charged a 14-year-old girl after she was forced to brandish a knife to defend herself and her friend against a migrant who attempted to assault her near St Ann’s Lane in Dundee, Scotland. pic.twitter.com/odBjzIZugA — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) August 25, 2025

I'm sure you're all too aware that Britain banned most firearms ages ago, under various Firearms (Amendment) Acts in 1988 and 1997. The first law banned most semi-automatic and pump-action rifles, and also imposed stricter licensing and registration requirements for shotguns. The second law effectively banned most civilian firearms.

Dutiful Brits turned in their guns, and callous British authorities began importing Third World men by the thousands, who oftentimes claim in court that they don't know it's wrong to rape or even gang-rape underage girls.

British authorities weren't done with their not-so-petty cruelties, however.

Not content with banning guns, British authorities began cracking down on knives in 1988, starting with flick knives and gravity knives. The 1996 Offensive Weapons Act went further, banning so-called "combat knives" ("assault rifles," anyone?) and sales of knives to anyone under 16. In 2019, Britain raised the age to 18 for buying most knives.

In once-great Britain, it’s illegal to carry any knife in public without good reason — work, religious observance, national costumes — unless it has a folding blade of less than three inches (!!!).

Locking blades, as I understand it, are completely verboten to carry, but someone please correct me if I'm wrong.

There's even serious talk in Britain of banning pointed knives altogether:

The Home Secretary Yvette Cooper previously told The Times that a ban on kitchen knives with a pointed end was being considered in a bid to tackle knife crime, as actor and campaigner Idris Elba has suggested not all domestic blades need to have a point on them.

Culturally, things are so crazy that the BBC didn't just blur out our heroine's face, they even blurred out her blades. And now you understand the screencap at the top of this column. Mustn't ruffle any feathers, you see.

How about pepper spray and the like? Sorry, mate, but pepper spray was banned as a "prohibited weapon" (!!!) in 1968.

In Britain, the only legal defense against rape is a whistle — which is to say, no defense at all.

That 14-year-old girl found it necessary to possibly defend herself and her friend against two possible assailants: would-be rapists and the British criminal justice system. The day came, and she proved herself a hero.

She warded off the former, but God only knows what indignities she'll suffer at the hands of the latter.

What's the next little British girl's defense against that?

