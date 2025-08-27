The Radical Left Is Still Trying to Get Trump Assassinated

The left spent years spewing dangerous rhetoric about President Donald Trump, calling him a threat to democracy. Leftists used this rhetoric to justify their lawfare strategy to keep him from being able to return to office, and it inspired at least two assassination attempts, one of which nearly succeeded. Despite universal calls to “cool the temperature,” Democrats had no such plans to do so. Their rhetoric hasn’t slowed; it has only escalated during Trump’s presidency. Now, even his straightforward effort to crack down on crime in Washington, D.C., has the left reverting to the same reckless, inciting language they’ve used all along.

CNN’s coverage of Trump’s executive order to create specialized National Guard units saw verbal acrobatics drawing dangerous comparisons to Nazi Germany, the kind of rhetoric that inspires crazies to resort to violence.

President Trump recently signed an executive order intended to create specialized National Guard units, with the goal of “dealing with public order issues.” The announcement comes as Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has authorized National Guard members currently deployed in Washington to carry weapons. The National Guard has already activated more than 1,900 troops from states including Mississippi, Louisiana, and Tennessee for duty in the Capitol area. CNN’s Boris Sanchez turned to retired Army Maj. Gen. Randy Manner, a former Acting Vice Chief of the National Guard Bureau, for analysis. And of course, it was completely unhinged.

Reflecting on the implications of the newly minted specialized units, Manner laid out the historical context: “The average American has to know that this order for what we call quick reaction forces has been in existence for over 15 years. When I was the Acting Vice Chief of the National Guard Bureau, we made sure to put that into the guidance for all the states to be able to pull people from existing units rapidly, to be able to assist the governor for any kind of situation that he or she may need.”

Yet the focus swiftly turned to the framing and language of the administration’s announcement, which Manner did not hesitate to criticize: “So the idea of creating specialized units, which by the way, it’s the language that matters, essentially, what the President is doing through the Secretary of Defense is creating units, official military units to quite frankly, guard or not guard, watch the American people. And that’s the thing that is absolutely abhorrent. It reminds me so much of what happened in Germany in the 1930s.”

Such commentary is not just hyperbolic; it also risks stoking the same kind of hysteria that can drive unhinged actors to pursue violence. The invocation of Nazi Germany whenever Trump acts to restore order has become a favorite tool of the left, and its effect is corrosive. Instead of debating policy, these talking heads resort to historical analogies so loaded they border on incitement.

Anchor Brianna Keilar questioned the normalization of federal troops in American cities, asking if this is setting a dangerous precedent. Manner replied in kind, escalating his condemnation: “I believe fully that the President wants to put as a show of force to anybody who opposes him. He wants armed and uniformed military on the streets. If his true intent is all about law and order, then this should be what it is. It should be a law enforcement operation, not a military operation.”

His outrage continued as he targeted Trump’s fiscal decisions: “He should restore the funds for community policing, for education, for the hiring of policemen and women in all of the jurisdictions, whether it’s the largest city or the smallest town. He stripped that out of the bills; that needs to be reinstated.”

I nearly spit out my coffee when I heard that. After years of the left calling for the defunding of the police, which, of course, caused a huge uptick in crime, suddenly they’re all for more funding for police? Get real. The fact is that Democrats have been on the side of criminals for years now, and any effort by Trump to fight crime would be decried as Nazi tactics.

This CNN guest didn't skip a beat while comparing Trump's use of the National Guard to stop the spread of violent crime, to Nazi Germany's use of the Gestapo during the Holocaust.



"It's absolutely abhorrent. It reminds me so much of what happened in Germany in the 1930's." pic.twitter.com/daqoslyn3R — Thomas Hern (@ThomasMHern) August 25, 2025

The rhetoric is unrelenting. By ceaselessly likening Trump’s use of the National Guard to the atrocities of Nazi Germany, leftists aren’t just rebuking his policies; they are purposefully undermining civility and fanning the flames of potential violence, including more assassination attempts against Trump. Instead of rational discourse, we get theatrical condemnation, all too willing to plunge the country into ever greater division.

