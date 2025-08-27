Whiskey Wednesday: Sweet Surprises in Two Flavored Whiskeys

One of the perks of being an influential member of the conservative media (at least in my mind) is that I occasionally get opportunities to review products. I’ve had two recent offers for free samples of whiskeys to try for review purposes.

I had two companies recently offer me some samples. Instead, what I got were full bottles! In the interest of full disclosure, they sent me these bottles for free in exchange for a review, so sit back and enjoy my experience with two unique whiskeys.

Beach Whiskey Bonfire Cinnamon

Clear, corn mash base, flavored with cinnamon bark and capsicum

70 proof, retails for $20-$28, depending on where you look

I’ll admit that I’m not a massive fan of Fireball — don’t love it, don’t loathe it. My spiced whiskey of choice is Red Hazel, a more elegant and posh spiced whiskey. It’s an Atlanta-based company, and I met one of the owners when she was giving out samples at one of my package stores of choice. With my experiences with spiced whiskey in mind, Beach Whiskey Bonfire Cinnamon intrigued me.

For starters, I’ll say that this is the most feminine-looking bottle I have on my shelf, but so what? This is low proof, which is par for the course for a flavored American whiskey. It’s clear and noticeably viscous. When I drank it neat, I caught a sweet cinnamon flavor that’s not overly sickly or artificial. It’s a lighter flavor profile that’s more natural than a cinnamon candy flavor.

The magic comes in the finish. It has a surprising, gentle heat at the end that’s not harsh. That’s the capsicum, which I’ll admit I’d never heard of until I tried this. The company claims that Bonfire Cinnamon has 1/3 less sugar than the “leading cinnamon brand” (read: Fireball), which is a nice selling point.

Trying it on the rocks didn’t change anything about the flavor, except that it may have emphasized the heat on the end. I could see this working well with Coke or ginger ale. My bottom line is that this whiskey is like you grew up and put away childish things (like Fireball) for a mature cinnamon experience.

Rating: 8.5/10

Bib & Tucker Gold Roast Bourbon

Mash bill: 70% corn, 26% rye, 4% malted barley, infused with coffee beans

92 proof, retails for around $50

This one caught my attention. Bourbon and coffee? That sounded like it was worth a try.

Bib & Tucker explains the process for infusing its Small Batch 6-Year Bourbon with coffee better than I can:

To complement our bourbon’s signature corn sweetness and rye spice notes, we partnered with a local Tennessee roaster on a custom blend of premium Arabica beans, which are steeped in our cask strength six-year whiskey before being expertly blended into the final batch.

First, I tried it neat. I get a perfect blend of bourbon and espresso, and it’s appealing. There’s a heat that you would expect from a 92-proof bourbon with over a quarter rye, and even with the espresso flavor, I can tell that it’s a solid bourbon underneath.

On the rocks (for which I used my Tovolo Sphere Ice Molds for the first time — would recommend), I get a greater depth of flavor. Notes of rich chocolate and caramel come through, and the rye heat mitigates a bit. All in all, it’s a unique bourbon that’s probably good for special occasions. I don’t see it as an everyday pour.

Rating: 9/10

