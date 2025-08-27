A Sword Over the Nile: Islam’s 14-Century War on Egypt’s Christians

Raymond Ibrahim | 2:16 PM on August 27, 2025
Raymond Ibrahim

For 1,400 years, Egypt’s indigenous Christian inhabitants — the Copts — have endured conquest, forced conversions, massacres, and a slow erasure from their own homeland.  

Advertisement

Adel Guindy's book, "A Sword Over the Nile," uncovers the full, unbroken chain of persecution from the 7th century to today—revealing truths you won’t hear anywhere else.  

In this video, we explore its most shocking findings and why they matter now more than ever:


Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy PJ Media’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join PJ Media VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Raymond Ibrahim

Raymond Ibrahim, an expert in Islamic history and doctrine, is the author of Defenders of the West: The Christian Heroes Who Stood Against Islam (2022); Sword and Scimitar: Fourteen Centuries of War between Islam and the West (2018); Crucified Again: Exposing Islam’s New War on Christians (2013); and The Al Qaeda Reader (2007). For media inquiries, please contact communications@pjmedia.com

Read more by Raymond Ibrahim

Category:

COLUMNS

Tags:

CHRISTIANITY CIVIL RIGHTS EGYPT HISTORY ISLAM

Recommended

Smell Yourselves Lefties: Loon Attacks Couple Wearing MAGA Hats. Then She Turns Around and Wow. Victoria Taft
Are We Learning More About the Alleged Minnesota Catholic School Shooter? Chris Queen
‘Suddenly Something Clicked’: Walter Murch, Coppola’s Longtime Editor, Decodes the Language of Film Ed Driscoll
It's Official: Bill Gates Now Contains 2 Percent Less Bond Villain Stephen Green
Should Trump 'Pull a Cracker Barrel’ and Stop 600,000 Chinese Students From Attending U.S. Colleges? Scott Pinsker
A Reporter’s Story of Survival Steals the Spotlight at the Cabinet Meeting Sarah Anderson

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement

Trending

Editor's Choice

Farewell, PJ Media Readers
The Smear Campaign Against Trump’s Bureau of Labor Statistics Nominee E.J. Antoni
One Man’s Mission: Healing Israel’s Veterans Four Paws at a Time
Advertisement