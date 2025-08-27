The Secretary's Got More Jokes: Rubio Cracks Up the Cabinet

Earlier today, I mentioned that Secretary of State Marco Rubio was basically doing a stand-up comedy routine at yet another extremely transparent Donald Trump cabinet meeting on Tuesday. I was trying to find a way to turn that into an entire article without just fangirling out — not that this has stopped me before — but any clever ideas escaped me.

However, it's been a heavy news day, and I wanted to break that up with something lighthearted, so I decided to run with it anyway. Plus, our new managing editor, Chris Queen, and I talked about it, and we remembered that this would not be the first time I highlighted Rubio's sense of humor. Back in May, I wrote "The Secretary's Got Jokes: Rubio Wows the Crowd at Hispanic Leadership Gala," so consider this the sequel — and just something unimportant that hopefully makes you laugh today.

Labor Day

First up, many of the cabinet members made comments about how Labor Day is this weekend and how Trump is now the president who represents hard-working Americans. When it was time for Rubio to speak, he echoed their sentiments, but he pointed out that this particular Labor Day is especially meaningful to him.

Mr. President, first of all, everyone's made this comment already — and it needs to be echoed again — you, you were elected as the president of working Americans, and that's why this Labor Day is so meaningful. For me personally, this is the most meaningful Labor Day of my life as someone with four jobs...

In case you forgot, Rubio isn't just the Secretary of State these days, but also the National Security Advisor, United States Archivist, and the head of USAID. Here's the video. The other cabinet members got a kick out of that one.

.@SecRubio at the Cabinet meeting: "For me personally, this is the most meaningful Labor Day of my life as someone with four jobs..." 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/7EGFgcKkRu — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) August 26, 2025

College Football Season

Rubio, who is also a big football fan — I believe he even played college ball himself for a bit — had a joke about that, too. He basically asked the president if we could get an executive order preventing people from having weddings on Saturday during the college football season. I'll let you watch that one for yourselves.

Today @marcorubio asked @realDonaldTrump if he can issue an executive order to stop people from getting married on Saturday’s during college football season. Preach. This is fantastic: pic.twitter.com/SoX6uDtoSU — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) August 27, 2025

By the way, I totally agree. Planning events on Saturdays during football season is "scourge" indeed and should be punishable by law. I'm also going to overlook the fact that Rubio is a dreadful Florida Gators fan, though I may not be as gracious on Nov. 1, when my Georgia Bulldogs show them a thing or two in Jacksonville.

I've seen so many people on social media shocked that the secretary has "so much personality" and a "sense of humor," and I'm just surprised these people haven't noticed it all along. Rubio has always been fun, if you've paid attention.

Side Note

That's pretty much all I've got on this topic. For the past week or so, I've been working on a somewhat deep article about what's going on in Venezuela, and I was thinking I'd actually get around to publishing that today, but as Shepard Smith used to say, "breaking news changes everything."

And it does, especially when you have breaking news like the story of the school shooting in Minneapolis today. Before I could even think about Venezuela, I jumped in to cover it for PJ Media this morning, and even though I'd pretty much finished my part by noon, I've been glued to my colleagues' and other media outlets' coverage ever since. The story is heartbreaking for dozens of reasons, ranging from the obvious cultural decline that seemed to lead up to the shooting to the fact that the immediate response by many was to politicize it and criticize people's faith. But the most heartbreaking part of all was that two children lost their lives, numerous others were seriously injured, and every person who attended that mass today will have those memories etched in their minds forever.

All of that said, I've worked in the media, law enforcement, and education in my lifetime, and I know that you can't let things get too heavy or the world will eat you alive, so I hope you enjoyed this little reprieve from this serious news day.

If you want more stories like this — with insight, humor, and the news the mainstream media won’t touch — become a PJ Media VIP member today. We’re running a 60% off deal right now, so there’s never been a better time to join. Click here to sign up.