The Boy Can't Help It: Rubio Returns To Capitol Hill and Kicks Some Butt

I was supposed to be on a fun little trip this week. It's a long story, but I did something so ridiculously stupid that it prevented me from being able to go on said trip, and I had to postpone it for later in the year. So instead of heading to a little beach town where I'd spend the week swimming in the sea, dancing the night away to live music, and sipping on fruity adult beverages, I spent a large portion of the week parked in front of a livestream of Marco Rubio's congressional hearings.

Oddly, I think I had just as much fun as I would have on the trip.

I haven't been shy about the fact that I've been a huge fan of Secretary of State et al. Rubio since his early days as a Florida senator. In 2016, I supported him wholeheartedly for president. He's the first candidate to whom I've ever made a financial contribution, and the first candidate whose sign I put in my yard (not counting friends who've run for local office). I won't rehash all of that, but his performance on Capitol Hill this week reminded me of why he's one of the few politicians I've ever had any faith in, at least any long-lasting faith (most of them eventually turn sour for me).

Over the course of two days, Rubio appeared before the House and Senate Committees on Foreign Relations and Committees on Appropriations, Subcommittees on State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs to discuss — or supposedly discuss — the State Department's request for funding for 2026.

Instead, Democrats used the opportunity to show the world how ignorant they are berate Donald Trump and his policies, accuse the Trump administration of killing all the children in all the nations of the world, defend terrorists and gang members, demand that Rubio say things that could potentially prevent an end to the war in Ukraine, and even issue personal attacks against Rubio himself — their good buddy whom they all voted unanimously to send to the State Department just a few months ago.

To quote Rubio, "Your regret for voting for me confirms I’m doing a good job."

(Side note: Find someone who talks about you as lovingly as a Democrat in Congress talks about a dying kid in some poor nation. But if that person starts to treat you the way these Democrats actually treat all kids, run far, far away.)

That man sat at that table in front of those goons, composed and ready. He took every single insult or accusation like water on a duck's back. He had an answer for everything, no matter the topic, and it was usually one that reminded you that he is a thousand times smarter and quicker than most of the people in that room put together. That is... when they let him speak. Most of the Dems got so tongue-tied because he was able to prove them wrong or wouldn't play their silly little games that they just started shouting over him so the world couldn't hear the truth.

I can't lie. It sent a little Chris Matthews thrill up my leg. It was a masterclass in, well, everything — communication, emotional intelligence, confidence, active listening, persuasiveness, patience, and all of those other words people use on resumes and in job descriptions. K-12 schools, colleges, universities, and workplaces around the world should take these videos and use them to teach people how to succeed in life. There's a reason why the president has so much faith in Rubio, and it was on full display.

One more thing I'd like to add: I watched these hearings via a livestream that had a user chat on the side. Normally, I'd cut that off, but I didn't this week, and I was actually surprised at some of the responses. The majority of the viewers, even if they weren't necessarily big Trump people or didn't vote for Trump at all, admitted that they liked Rubio. It felt like a positive sign for what may be to come in 2028. Rubio would wipe the floor in a debate with anyone the Democrats nominate. Not that anyone has much confidence in that party at the moment.

Of course, it was an informal observation, but a lot of the viewers, both Republicans and Democrats, seemed to think that the United States, and especially the Democrats in Congress, need to focus more of their efforts on the people in the U.S. than they do the ones in other countries, especially when it comes to things like humanitarian aid that don't necessarily benefit us directly.

I actually had much more to say about these hearings, but I've been trying to write this article for two days, and if I went on any further, I'd just be fangirling more than I already have, so I'll calm down a bit and spare you all that, and instead, I'm going to leave you with some video highlights of some of Rubio's best moments from the hearings. Enjoy!

The Van Hollen exchange was really the highlight of the whole two days. That guy is a nut, and Rubio's response to him was perfect (or perfecto as Van Hollen's MS-13 buddies might say).

Sen. Van Hollen: "I have to tell you directly and personally that I regret voting for you as Secretary of State." @SecRubio: "Your regret voting for me confirms I’m doing a good job."



MIC. DROP. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ZH0IAwgIYz — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 20, 2025

Things get HEATED when @SecRubio is allowed to respond to Sen. Van Hollen's absurd 7-minute attack of the work he's done as Secretary of Sate 👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/wyc8y4oppm — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 20, 2025

Why are liberal women always so angry? P.S. I wouldn't mind going the rest of my life without hearing the phrase "I'm reclaiming my time" again.

JAYAPAL: You revoked her student visa?!



RUBIO: Uh, yeah. PROUDLY! We're gonna do even more.



🔥 pic.twitter.com/8SyCuhiXSw — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 21, 2025

The fact that Joe Biden, Tim Kaine, and Tim Walz have been the Democrats' last choices for vice president tells me everything I need to know about that party's decision-making process.

🚨MARCO RUBIO TO DEMOCRAT TIM KAINE ON WHITE SOUTH AFRICAN REFUGEES:



"You don't like the fact that they're white." pic.twitter.com/jMk7VoAZnO — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 20, 2025

Democrats sure do love them some USAID. Set 'em straight, Marco! Er, uh, Secretary Rubio.

Mind Blowing information from Marco Rubio



- Only 12 cents of every dollar spent from USAID went to recipients, the other 88 cents went to NGOs who pocketed the money

- Even with the reforms we put in place and what we're suggesting in changes to our foreign aid, we still will… pic.twitter.com/Tf5LQRNpaR — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) May 21, 2025

USA! USA! This man has our collective back, and for that, I am grateful.

Secretary Marco Rubio: "Foreign aid is not charity. It is designed to further the national interest of the United States."pic.twitter.com/mxlPahD41n — Thomas Sowell Quotes (@ThomasSowell) May 21, 2025

🚨 Secretary Rubio is KICKING ASS in his Senate hearing today



“This notion that we have to accept anyone who wants to come to the United States is ABSURD!



NO country in the world has an immigration policy like that.” 🔥 pic.twitter.com/92Ui4NTU2I — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 20, 2025

Speaking of having our collective back, there hasn't been a president in my lifetime like Donald Trump. I've never felt so looked out for as a United States citizen as I do in this moment in time. We have Trump and his team, including Rubio, to thank, and I truly am grateful for that. That's why I'm here — to make sure there's one more voice that let's the world know that what the fake news reports isn't what's really going on in this country. That's why so many of us here at PJ Media do what we do.

