The Hardest Working Man in the Trump Administration

I've heard various members of Donald Trump's administration say that it's hard to keep up with the president at the pace he's been going since Jan. 20. But there may be one man in the cabinet who can do it.

Marco Rubio.

In case you missed the news on Thursday, Trump shook his administration up a bit by announcing that Mike Waltz would no longer be his national security advisor.

A little while later, the president surprised pretty much everyone — including State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce, who was mid-briefing — when he posted on Truth Social that he'd be nominating Waltz to be the next United States Ambassador to the United Nations instead. In the same post, he announced that he would be appointing Rubio as acting national security advisor.

If you're keeping track at home, Rubio now serves four — four! — roles in the Trump administration.

🤣 LMAO! Think you're busy? Try being MARCO RUBIO! Who is now:



- U.S. Secretary of State

- Acting U.S. National Security Advisor

- Acting Archivist of the U.S.

- Acting Administrator of USAID pic.twitter.com/orwulW4NIb — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 1, 2025

Of course, Trump nominated Rubio for Secretary of State almost immediately after he was elected in November, and he was confirmed hours after Trump was sworn in on Jan. 20.

On Feb. 3, which seems like years ago now, the president announced that Rubio would become Acting Administrator of USAID, and that the State Department would absorb the agency. Since then, we've learned what a mess USAID was, and Rubio announced that about 83% of its programs would be canceled.

Shortly after that, on Feb. 7, Trump fired the Archivist of the United States, Colleen Joy Shogan, and on Feb. 16, he announced that Rubio would take her place. And now he can add national security advisor to his resume.

Not bad for the guy Trump once called "Little Marco." Rubio's new workload has become a major talking point online and throughout the media ever since Trump made the announcement.

The Guardian points out that Rubio is the "first person since Henry Kissinger to hold the national security adviser and secretary of state positions at the same time. In the article "Marco Rubio, Secretary of Everything," the New York Times also writes, "The former senator from Florida is now the head of four government bodies. He has outdone Henry Kissinger and even Xi Jinping, China’s leader, who has only three titles." (Pretty sure the Jinping reference was meant to be some sort of dig after skimming the article, but I didn't read the whole thing carefully, but it's the New York Times, so the odds are…) Heck, even People magazine wrote an entire article based on the fact that Rubio has four jobs now.

Rubio himself appeared on "Hannity" on Fox News tonight and spoke briefly about it, and he posted, "I'm honored to serve under the leadership of @POTUS" on X.

I'm honored to serve under the leadership of @POTUS.



Great talking to @seanhannity about how we're working to end the Russia-Ukraine war, stop Iran from getting a nuclear weapon, and combat China's unfair trade practices. pic.twitter.com/POCEKCOSnU — Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) May 2, 2025

And here I am, sitting in my bed with my laptop after midnight on Thursday, writing about it for PJ Media, even though I told a couple of our editors earlier that I wasn't going to. Why am I doing that? Well…

If you come here regularly, you might notice that I write about Rubio and the State Department often. There are a few reasons for that. First, I've been a huge Rubio fan since he became a senator. He's a bit older than me, but I always felt like he understood my generation more than any other politician in my lifetime, and he spoke to us about topics that mattered to us. (I could dig a little deeper into this and maybe one day I will, but not tonight.) I always felt like he understood things in ways that most other people who supposedly represent the country never did. Not only was he book smart, as they say, but he possessed a lot of common sense. It's hard to find that, well, anywhere, much less in Washington, D.C.

I know many of you are Rubio fans now, too. Every single time I write one of those articles, I see dozens of comments about how impressed most of you are with him so far.

Back during the 2016 primary, he became the only presidential candidate whose campaign I've ever supported financially. I've defended him both privately and professionally at times when many conservatives turned on him, and when I hopped back on the Trump train last summer, I hoped the president would choose him for, if not vice president (which I know was an issue because of Florida), Secretary of State. One reason for that is China. In recent years, it often seemed like he was the only adult in the room when it came to recognizing just how big of a problem China is for us. You could hear that loud and clear during his Senate confirmation hearing in January.

Personally, I've grown fascinated with foreign policy in recent years, particularly in the Western Hemisphere, and that is something on which Rubio could give a masterclass. This might expose me as a big nerd, but I was giddy when he traveled to Latin America and various Caribbean nations earlier this year, and I followed it all as closely as I could. When you watch him meet Nayib Bukele of El Salvador, Rodrigo Chaves Robles of Costa Rica, or Irfaan Ali of Guyana, you get the feeling that these men truly respect him and have a good, strong rapport with him. You can also tell that he understands how important our relationships with these countries are at a time when many people only seem to want to focus on Europe and Asia.

He was reportedly once called the "virtual Secretary of State for Latin American." An article from the University of Miami School of Law states that:

During the first Trump administration, Rubio was valued for his influence in Latin America and well-thought-out foreign policy positions. In The New York Times, Peter Baker called Rubio 'a lead policy architect.' 'Through sheer force of will and a concerted effort to engage and educate President Trump, Mr. Rubio has made himself, in effect, a virtual secretary of state for Latin America, driving administration strategy and articulating it to the region from the Senate floor,' Baker wrote.

And on Thursday night, during their interview, Sean Hannity said, "Your wheelhouse has always been foreign policy. I’ve known you forever. This is your passion. Your heart is here. These are consequential times."

I think Hannity hit on something there, and that's yet another reason why I'm sitting in my bed with my laptop after midnight, writing about Marco Rubio.

These are consequential times. The last 100 days have marked one of the most important turning points in this country’s history. The deeper we get into Trump 2.0, the more dire it feels.

Since the president took office, we've written many articles here about what the federal government was doing with our tax dollars behind our backs all along, and we've learned that they were treating us like common criminals on top of it. Just over the last few days, I've written about how they were spying on our social media pages, basically promoting child trafficking, and destroying the lives of hard-working fishermen and ranchers.

Trump and his team are fighting to right these wrongs, but they're up against a lot of people who don't want what's best for this country and we who live here, whether it's activist judges, left-leaning reporters and news agencies with an agenda, or corrupt swamp-creature politicians. It feels like it's now or never for the United States, and I want her in the hands of people who will fight hard or die trying. People like President Trump. People like Secretary Rubio.

I truly believe that Rubio is right where we need him to be in this moment. I think he's probably the most intelligent guy in most rooms — especially on foreign policy — and we need that kind of leadership now. While we're learning that so much of what is going on domestically is an absolute nightmare, we need all hands on deck to fix that — if it's even possible — but we need our best guy to face the rest of the world while we do it. So, tonight, I'm grateful that the president gave Rubio four jobs, at least for now. I feel like we're in capable hands.

Anyway, all of the serious stuff aside, X posters, including Vice President JD Vance, have had fun with this idea of the Secretary of State having so many jobs, so I'll leave you with some of that. Because, to quote Jimmy Buffett, "If we couldn't laugh, we'd just all go insane."

Vance seems to think Rubio could add just one more job to the list, and it's a biggie (though Rubio said on "Hannity" tonight that it would never work since he's married).

I think he could take on a bit more.



If only there was a job opening for a devout Catholic… https://t.co/CbOZNZ1e5o — JD Vance (@JDVance) May 1, 2025

This comparison gave me a good laugh.

Rubio picking up titles like a 16th century Duke who has favor with the king https://t.co/0B0mWDjO5P — Inez Stepman ⚪️🔴⚪️ (@InezFeltscher) May 1, 2025

And this isn't so much a joke as it is something I could get behind if necessary.

A Vance/ Rubio 2028 Presidential ticket is looking better and better everyday. pic.twitter.com/4Vxvz7Og9e — Ian Jaeger (@IanJaeger29) May 1, 2025

