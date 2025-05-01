You Won't Believe What Rubio Found In Biden's State Department Files

If you haven't watched one of Donald Trump's cabinet meetings, I highly recommend it. They're a treasure trove of updates on what's going on in the country straight from each cabinet member without the filter of the fake news, and they're often pretty entertaining. They're also run by Trump himself, not the first lady. As a matter of fact, I was getting ready to run a few errands when the one on Thursday took place, and next thing I knew, it was an hour later.

Yesterday's cabinet meeting was a mix of celebrating the Trump administration's first 100 days in office and revealing just how awful the Joe Biden administration truly was. One of the most shocking revelations probably came from the last speaker of the day, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who revealed that Biden was keeping files on United States citizens, monitoring their social media profiles, and attempting to identify "purveyors of disinformation."

"It wasn't widely reported, or maybe it was — we had an office in the Department of State whose job it was to censor Americans," Rubio began.

(For what it's worth, assuming he's talking about the office formerly known as the Global Engagement Center, I did actually cover it here on April 16: A HUGE Win for Free Speech: Rubio Shuts Down Controversial State Department Office.)

But what he said next is what really shocked everyone. Not only was the Biden administration keeping files on U.S. citizens, but one of those people was sitting there at the table, a member of the actual cabinet. "And by the way, I'm not gonna say who it is — I'll leave it up to them — there's at least one person at this table today who had a dossier in that building of social media posts, to identify them as purveyors of disinformation. We have these dossiers. We are going to be turning those over to these individuals...and they'll decide whether they want to disclose it or not.

"Was it me or Elon?" Vice President JD Vance asked, causing the room to burst into laughter.

"But just think about, the Department of State of the United States had set up an office to monitor the social media posts and commentary of American citizens to identify them as vectors of disinformation when we know that the best way to combat disinformation is freedom of speech and transparency," Rubio continued.

🚨This is NUTS: Secretary Rubio just announced that he found DOZENS of files kept by Joe Biden's State Department that classified American citizens as "vectors of disinformation" — with the intention of censoring them.



That's not all.



Marco Rubio says that there's someone in… pic.twitter.com/Q8FcrNp9M9 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 30, 2025

Rubio wasn't the only one with wild Biden administration accusations. Tulsi Gabbard, the director of national intelligence, gave us an indication of what four years of a wide-open border did for allowing criminals and gang members into the country. "Just the other day, we found 700 alien terrorists who have ties to MS-13, Tren de Aragua, and the Sinaloa Cartel," she said, adding, "Just yesterday, our NCTC identified almost 600 individuals with ties to other terrorists who came through our borders illegally, claimed asylum, and under the Biden administration were paroled here within our borders."

1,300 terrorists in two days?

Tulsi Gabbard says her office identified 700 people with ties to foreign terrorist gangs like MS-13 and Tren de Aragua and almost 600 individuals with ties to other terrorists who were let into our country under Biden.



BIDEN COMMITTED TREASON pic.twitter.com/hpRC3D1q67 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 30, 2025

Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins also brought up the case of the Maudes, a ranching family in South Dakota who were the victims of extreme lawfare and threats over a fence dispute (I'll be writing more about that later today).

Trump Admin is reversing Biden-era failures in 100 days! The U.S. Gov has dropped charges against the Maude family, victims of lawfare, & launched a @USDA portal to protect farmers.



Over-criminalization by the federal government is OVER. Regulation by prosecution is NO MORE! pic.twitter.com/79yM1VxpXv — Secretary Brooke Rollins (@SecRollins) April 30, 2025

There were some other wild claims from other cabinet members, including Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.'s assertions that Biden's Department of Health and Human Services contributed to child trafficking in a big way. I highly recommend watching for yourself.

After the cabinet meeting, Trump told the press in attendance to ask "respectful" questions. Despite all of these big announcements, the very first question asked was about whether or not Trump and Rubio would bring the infamous "Maryland dad" home from El Salvador. You can't make this up. This is why the fake news is dying.

