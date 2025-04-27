Rubio: 'No Leader Is Working Harder to Prevent Wars or End Them'. He's Right.

🇺🇸 @SecRubio on President Trump's desire to bring peace: "Of all the leaders in the world today, no leader is working harder to prevent wars or end them than President Trump is right now. That's why we're talking to Iran. That's why we're engaged with Ukraine and Russia." pic.twitter.com/Sx90en0ZPs — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 24, 2025

"Of all the leaders in the world today, no leader is working harder to prevent wars or end them than President Trump is right now. That's why we're talking to Iran. That's why we're engaged with Ukraine and Russia. It's the desire to prevent these wars from breaking out and to end the ones that exist already... I just think it's tremendous for our country to be led by a president, uh, who desires to bring peace and establish peace and protect peace."

That's what Secretary of State Marco Rubio said earlier this week to a group of reporters inside the Oval Office, and it's a message he's delivered continuously in recent days. On Sunday morning, Rubio appeared on "Meet the Press" and doubled down on the idea. When host Kristen Welker asked him about the potential for a peace deal for the Russia-Ukraine War, Rubio said:

Well, I think they’re closer in general than they’ve been any time in the last three years, but it’s still not there. And as I said and he has said and others have said, he’s done an extraordinary job at the highest levels of our government. The President has put out everybody you can imagine – Ambassador Witkoff, myself, the National Security Advisor, the Vice President – been involved and engaged in this effort to bring the two sides closer so we can have a path to peace. By the way, that’s something that should be celebrated. He’s trying to end a three-year war that has no military solution, where every day people are dying, especially on the Ukrainian side, in many cases civilians and children, as we’ve seen the images over the last few weeks. He’s trying to bring this war to an end. And we’ve made real progress. But those last couple steps of this journey were always going to be the hardest ones, and it needs to happen soon. We cannot continue, as I said, to dedicate time and resources to this effort if it’s not going to come to fruition. So the last week has really been about figuring out how close are these sides really, and are they close enough that this merits a continued investment of our time as a mediator in this regard.

Rubio also took to X today and said, "We're trying to achieve peace. Instead of rooting against @POTUS, everyone should be hopeful that President Trump can bring the Russia-Ukraine war to an end."

We're trying to achieve peace. Instead of rooting against @POTUS, everyone should be hopeful that President Trump can bring the Russia-Ukraine war to an end. pic.twitter.com/hmWq91C4No — Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) April 27, 2025

He's right. I grew up in the Bill Clinton/George W. Bush era, and I was constantly confronted with the idea that Democrats were the party of peace, and Republicans only wanted war, even though I, as a Republican, was not a big pro-war person. I almost feel like my young mind was brainwashed with the idea. Thankfully, I've matured and realized two things.

First, Democrats aren't the party of peace. Democrats don't have enough principles to be the party of anything. If you asked me what today's Democrat Party stood for, I'd have a hard time finding an answer. I see Bernie Sanders out shouting about oligarchies and I see old liberal white ladies and they/thems protesting Donald Trump and Elon Musk by singing silly songs and blowing up car dealerships. I see Democrat members of Congress focusing everything they have on one sketchy citizen of El Salvador when their constituents can't even read and write because their school systems are teaching first graders about gender-neutral genitalia.

Donald Trump could literally bring peace to every corner of the globe tomorrow, and Democrats would still go on CNN and complain about it.

Second, and this is something I wrote on November 3, 2024 — one of the very first articles I wrote here for PJ Media: It's no longer Democrat Vs. Republican; it's us vs. them. In that article, I said of Trump:

For better or for worse, he has no fear. He's willing to shake up the status quo, and I think many us crave that now as we watch our country lose its exceptionalism. I think that's why you see groups that traditionally vote for Democrats, like black men, for example, voting for this guy with an R next to his name. And I love that. I'm tired of the media and politicians trying to keep us divided into groups based on stereotypes, and the only way to break free is to show them they're wrong. When I voted for Trump last week, I didn't feel like I was voting for a Republican or a Democrat. I don't feel like he's the most conservative or liberal guy. I feel like for once in my life, I'm voting for a pro-America candidate for president, someone who is willing to push the establishment aside and give 'Us' back the freedoms we deserve and all the things that make this country great.

I meant every word of it and stand by it. I wasn't sure what Trump would do once he got into office, but I knew that we had to shake things up to get this country back on track. Could it lead to failure? Absolutely. But if we didn't try, we'd just fail anyway., and I'd hate to see this ship sink without even trying to make it back to shore. And when I wrote that, I had no idea that the president would hit the ground running, shaking things up and working to get this country back on track with the speed and determination he's exhibited in the last three months. I've never seen anything like it.

One way he's doing that is through attempting to bring peace to the world in ways I've never experienced in my lifetime. Whether it'll happen or not is still to be determined, but I couldn't be prouder. It's something every last one of us should appreciate as United States citizens. Whether you voted for him or not, whether you like him or not, whether you like his other ideas or not, whether you have an R or a D next to your name, if you don't recognize this and welcome it, there is something terribly off about your value system.

Here's one example. If you didn't see this powerful picture of Trump and Zelensky at the pope's funeral on Saturday and feel even slightly moved or encouraged by it, you need to stop and reevaluate your priorities.

President Trump sat down to meet privately with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in St. Peter’s Basilica in Vatican City this morning. pic.twitter.com/QChPiZRKzM — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 26, 2025

As our own Robert Spencer wrote, "The Saturday meeting was striking for several reasons, not least because it was just Trump and Zelensky talking things out alone. No aides or translators were present, and while photographers [took] some terrific photos of the two leaders in intense discussion, reporters were not buzzing around performing their usual act of asking questions designed to show the world what an awful person Donald Trump is."

This isn't just about the Russia-Ukraine War either. It might not get the same amount of attention, but on Friday, Rubio sat down with the foreign ministers of Congo and Rwanda in Washington, D.C. and witnessed the signing of an agreement to end the decades-long violence that has taken place in that region of Africa. Doing so would open the doors for the United States to invest in an area that is rich with minerals that would be quite useful to our economy and bring more economic prosperity to these countries. Whether it'll stick this time remains to be seen, but we're living in unprecedented times, so never say never.

During the signing, Rubio said:

I’m proud to work for a President who’s made peace, stable global peace, a priority of this administration, and today is evidence of that. He wants to see a peaceful resolution in many parts of the world, but he wants to see a peaceful resolution here, and we want to play a constructive, productive, and important and key role in ensuring that that can happen. And a durable peace in the Great Lakes region will open the door for greater U.S. and broader Western investment, which will bring about economic opportunities and prosperity. And it will also help advance President Trump’s prosperity agenda for the world. It’s, as they call it, a win-win for everyone involved – for the United States, for the Democratic Republic of Congo, and for Rwanda.

Anyway, I realize I'm simplifying all of this a bit, but when you look at the type of foreign diplomacy the Joe Biden administration offered up, Trump and Rubio's attempts are like breathing fresh air again. We're making other wealthy countries pay their fair share. We're reviving strategic relationships with allies that Biden (or whomever was running the country for the last four years) alienated. We're helping other countries in a way that makes sense for us and creates a "win-win" as Rubio called it. Rather than teaching them how to change their gender, we're building economic partnerships. We're putting the United States first and giving other countries the chance to better themselves in the process.

We're also repairing our damaged reputation on the world stage. Here's your proof. I don't remember ever seeing world leaders flock to Biden like this unless they were afraid he was going to fall down some stairs or wander off into traffic.

🚨 NOW: World leaders FLOCK to President Trump, attempting to have a moment with 47 before Pope Francis' funeral



"He is DEFINITELY a gravity center at these events," Fox's Martha McCallum says pic.twitter.com/RbjTI0b4G5 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) April 26, 2025

And I can't wait to see how the world changes over the next four years.

I think I've gotten off on a tangent here, but most of the legacy media won't promote any of this, at least not in a positive light. I truly believe that Donald Trump, Marco Rubio, and the rest of the administration are trying to make not just our country, but also the entire world a better place. That's no easy feat. So, I want to do what I can to make sure the good stuff gets heard.

