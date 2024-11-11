Report: Trump Makes Historic Pick for Secretary of State

Sarah Anderson | 10:55 PM on November 11, 2024
AP Photo/Paul Sancya

Donald Trump has been knocking it out of the park with his cabinet picks lately, and tonight, he's done it yet again with his choice for Secretary of State. While an official announcement has not been made, the New York Times reported on Monday that the former president and president-elect will tap Florida Sen. Marco Rubio for the position. If Rubio is confirmed, he'll be the first Latino to hold the position. 

Born in Miami in 1971, Rubio is the son of Cuban immigrants who came to the United States in 1956. They became naturalized United States citizens in 1975. Rubio himself attended Tarkio College in Missouri on a football scholarship before eventually earning his BA in political science from the University of Florida. He went on to earn his JD from the University of Miami School of Law. 

He got his first taste of politics while in school, serving as an intern for U.S. Representative Ileana Ros-Lehtinen and working on Bob Dole's 1996 presidential campaign. He served in the Florida House of Representatives from 2000 until 2008, and he served as the 94th Speaker of the Florida House of Representatives between 2006 and 2008. Upon leaving office, he worked as an adjunct professor at Florida International University.   

In 2010, Rubio beat Charlie Crist for the Republican nomination in Florida's senate race, and with the help of the Tea Party movement, he ultimately won the seat that he's held ever since. In 2016, Rubio ran for president. He and Trump exchanged many insults during the primary, but he ultimately dropped out and supported Trump.  

The senator has been on the campaign trail with Trump throughout 2024, leaving many people to believe that he might land a place in the president-elect's cabinet. Secretary of State seems like a natural fit. Rubio has a reputation for being an expert on foreign policy, and he is well aware of the threats the United States faces from countries like China, Russia, and Iran. 

He's currently the vice chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, a position he's held since 2021. Previously, he was the chair of the committee. He also served as the chair of the Senate Small Business Committee between 2019 and 2021, and he is a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.  

This is a developing story. We'll have more details if they become available.  

Sarah Anderson

Sarah Anderson has worked as a freelance writer and journalist for 15 years. When she's not writing, you can find her hanging out on her small farm, swimming, traveling, obsessing over a football game, or listening to Tom Petty.

