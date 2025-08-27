Smell Yourselves Lefties: Loon Attacks Couple Wearing MAGA Hats. Then She Turns Around and Wow.

We need to mark this one freeze frame, this digital data point in time, as that moment leftist lunacy was fully exposed in its utter moral collapse.

We think we've seen it before in the election losses, the USAID money laundering scandal, the cheating vote counters, the Beria school of malpractice at the Justice Department, and cheering for criminals. However, this moment, this snapshot, says it all.

Like a controlled demolition of an old relic of a building, the scene in a Mexican restaurant captured on video showed a piece-by-piece, trope-by-trope implosion of the leftist superstructure built on the foundation of bigotry, lunacy, and hearsay.

Imagine, if you will, a mature couple sitting in a restaurant munching on some chips and salsa and minding their own business. And then the crazy lady comes over and starts screaming at them. The red hat is all she needs to attack the unsuspecting eater sitting at the table with a long white beard. He sits across the table from an older woman who is likely his wife.

The verbal onslaught begins before the camera rolls, but we open with the loon shrieking, "You're a sick, disgusting, f***ing, vile weirdo." As leftist rhetoric goes, this is an above-average verbal barrage for having used the word "vile." That beats "Hitler" any day.

The loon begins to walk away, and then, with forefinger deployed, thinks twice and walks back to empty the garbage can of her mind on her new victim: the woman.

"Oh, my God, you damn b***h, you don't think you're with this s**t. You think he's with you. He doesn't want me or you to have equality," The victim apparently says that she'll pray for the shrieker, who replies, "Oh my God!"

The victim stands up to tell the shrieker to "go away" as the woman threatens the victim with violence if the victim dares to touch her.

Shrieker lady blocks the victim with her large body, hand on her hip, looking threatening and continuing her verbal barrage.

Blocking the table, the shrieker orders the couple out of the restaurant. "Get out! You're not welcome here! You don't like these people here." The couple stands to square up on the plump, pretentious, pinhead as she continues, "You want me to be OK with you..." and unintelligible blurble ensues. But the next thing the man does is point to his hat and assert, "I'm proud of this man..."

The police show up and the female victim greets them, "Thank you sir."

Before she's shown the door, the loony lady screeches to someone off camera, "Why do you let this man in this restaurant wearing that hat?" To the cops, she continues, "That don't make any damn sense!"

The police led her out, and if you hadn't seen it before, you see it now: her shirt.

The crazy lady there, the woman who presumed to tell a Mexican restaurant owner to kick out a couple because they were wearing MAGA hats, wears this: a Luigi Mangione t-shirt. The shirt is the saintly depiction of the man who assassinated Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealthCare, in cold blood on a New York City street.

It was the moment that lefties, if they have any introspective tendencies, should consider the moment when the mirror was held up and everyone saw the ugliness. And hatred. Yes, plenty of hatred. And lunacy. Plenty of that, too.

Smell yourselves, lefties.

