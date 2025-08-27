We Need This Two-State Solution. No, Not That One.

The people in eastern California, away from the coastal areas, are generally patriotic and sane, and they’re tired of being subjected to the misrule of Gavin Newsom and the other far-left kleptocrats in Sacramento, who care about them only as a cash cow to fund their socialist pipe dreams. Accordingly, the minority leader of the California State Assembly, James Gallagher (R-Was There Any Doubt?) has actually come up with a plan to detach California’s rural eastern counties from the state and create a new red state out of them. Hey, let’s hear it for the government deriving its just powers from the consent of the governed!

Fox News reported Wednesday that Gallagher plans to introduce “a new bill to split California into two new states along a north-south line as a response to Gov. Gavin Newsom's mid-decennial redistricting effort.” The bill, AJR-23, “would create a new state featuring its liberal coast and another uniting California’s conservative inland counties.”

Well, why not? People have already been voting with their feet, streaming out of socialist Newsomland and swelling the population of free states such as Texas and California. This is already a massive rebuke to the left’s claim to embody the will of the people and concern for workers, and if eastern California manages to break away, it would be a tremendous victory for representative government. Right now, the voters in eastern California have hardly any representation at all and exist primarily as a pocketbook for the socialist schemes of Newsom and his henchmen.

Gallagher’s bill is, however, unlikely to succeed, and that in itself underscores the fact that leftists can only maintain their rule by force. People who have never lived in a socialist state often long to live in one (just look at Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez), but those who have actually suffered under socialist rule know better, and would prefer to live anywhere else, even if it means carving out a new state and starting at square one rather than continuing to suffer under Sacramento’s socialist misrule.

Gallagher explains: "The people of inland California have been overlooked for too long. It’s time for a two-state solution." The latest insult is “Sacramento’s attempt to permanently redraw California’s congressional maps – an act he says would silence rural voices and rig the political system forever.” Yes, it would, but this shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone. Rigging the political system forever is what leftists are all about. Look at the Soviet Union. Look at Communist China. Look at Venezuela, and at American leftists’ efforts to institutionalize mail-in voting so as to ensure their ongoing ability to manipulate election results at will.

If somehow Gallagher succeeded, the new state would not be insignificant: “While the political power of California’s overall current landmass would be diminished, the new ‘Inland’ California would be one of the largest states by population in the nation, and reliably right-leaning.” Meanwhile, the Left Coast, the Land of Fruits and Nuts, would retain its character: “Following a series of county lines generally slightly west of Interstate 5 – which runs the 800-mile height of the state – the new coastal state would retain many notably left-wing communities like San Francisco, Oakland, Los Angeles, Silicon Valley and Sonoma.” The left would get the bigger slice of the pie: “The 17 coastal counties would together create a state of 29.5 million people while the inland state would be home to 10 million.”

Yet despite the nobility and worthiness of this effort to extend the fruits of representative government to disenfranchised patriotic Californians, the effort is unlikely to succeed, and Newsom’s gerrymandering scheme to remove even what’s left of any opposition to leftist rule in his once-great state will continue. The state’s Senate Republican Leader, Brian Jones, noted correctly that Newsom didn’t get elected governor "to play gerrymandering games to boost his presidential campaign, [but] to solve problems here at home," but for the left, political opposition is a problem. Newsom is setting out, ruthlessly, to solve it, and for the left, that makes him presidential timber.

If he is elected president in 2028, expect Newsom to move just as ruthlessly against the left’s political opposition on a nationwide scale. Old Joe Biden did it, with his regime’s work with the tech giants to silence COVID dissidents and his efforts to establish a “Disinformation Governance Board.” Newsom will do it, too, if he gets the chance. It’s what leftists do.

