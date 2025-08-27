'Unwoke' Free-for-All #91: Dem Think Tank Admits That They All Sound Crazy

(Reminder: Every episode is on the Unwoke All-Access section of our podcast page. I’ll still be doing teaser blurb posts in Columns as reminders that new episodes are up.)

Kevin and I are back after a month of stuff. Summer stuff. We miss you when we're away. So does Brokeback the Magic Mescaline Pony. No, really.

We know that the Democrats are bat you-know-what-crazy. In true crazy people fashion, they're blissfully unaware of their mental instability. OK, maybe they aren't so blissful anymore. Let's say they are ragingly unaware.

Yeah, that fits.

via GIPHY

This episode was inspired by a post that Rick wrote last week. A lefty think tank issued a list of words and phrases that it thinks the Democrats should stop using while trying to get out of the political desert. Things like "deadnaming," and "birthing person." You know, the kind of talk that begs for an immediate straitjacket fitting.

Related: 'Unwoke' With Kevin and Kruiser #128: Kamala Harris Is the Dems' Forever Albatross

Because the Dems are so far gone, it's a rather lengthy list. Even if — and this is a very big "if" — the Dems pump the brakes on the outward signs of craziness, two problems remain. The first is that they still believe in the made-up words and phrases. The second is this:

Unfortunately, this won't be enough to get Jasmine Crockett to shut her gaping maw for more than 30 seconds at a time. https://t.co/DalTOan8B3 — SFK (@stephenkruiser) August 22, 2025

If you have been reading any of my stuff for the last eight months, you know it's the second problem that bothers me most.

We didn't discuss this in the episode, but I am not at all opposed to muzzles for the Democrats. We can tell them they're for COVID protection.

Enjoy!

