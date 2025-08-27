The Left's Misdefinition of Americanism

This week, Axios ran a fascinating piece about the supposed "redefinition" of Americanism under President Donald Trump. Titled "Inside Trump's American identity project," Axios posited that "President Trump is wielding government power to enforce a more rigid, exclusionary definition of what it means to be American." What would this new definition entail? "In MAGA's telling, America is the heir to ancient European civilizations, built on a Judeo-Christian foundation of white identity, meritocracy, traditional gender roles and the nuclear family," says Axios. "These tenets are cast as universal truths — and mantras such as 'America is an idea' or 'diversity is our strength' are dismissed as liberal fictions."

First off, America is heir to ancient European civilizations — particularly with reference to private property, the common law system, traditions of free speech and freedom of religion, among others. Second, America is built on a Judeo-Christian foundation. Third, America is built on the meritocracy, which argues that the best and most productive ought to succeed in a free system. America is built on traditional gender roles and the nuclear family, as is every successful society in history. While America is an idea — or a set of ideas — those ideas must be reified in institutions and human behavior. And the notion that any nation can be built on a completely specious phrase like "diversity is our strength" is counterintuitive at best.

So, what is Axios attempting to do? Axios is attempting to link actual traditional definitions of Americanism with white supremacy. Never mind that all the ideas Axios cites as "traditional" fundamentally reject ethnic identitarianism: equality before law, for example, presumes racial indifference; Judeo-Christian religion rejects racial classification; the meritocracy is definitionally opposed to racial preferences; and traditional gender roles and the nuclear family are institutions held in common by people of all races. The goal is simple: a forced choice between "racism" and a left-wing definition of Americanism that bears zero weight.

This, presumably, is the real drive behind the left's opposition to much of Trump's policy. The same Axios piece posits that the Trump administration's decision to screen incoming immigrants for "anti-American" ideology ought to be seen as an outgrowth of nativism rather than common sense; that opposition to radical sexual politics in our nation's military is a manifestation of bigotry rather than reason; that restoration of classicism in architecture represents a return to racial exclusivity rather than taste. As the authors write, "MAGA's utopia looks a lot like America in the 1950s — before the sexual revolution, mass immigration, the Civil Rights Act and expanded LGBTQ rights reshaped the country's culture and demographics."

Well, actually, MAGA's utopia looks mostly like what most Americans think of as the American dream: upward mobility, solid family structure, safety in the streets, decent education, and a vibrant social fabric complete with community and church. The fact that so many on the left — and in the media — find this vision to be irredeemably "racist" demonstrates their utter disconnect with most Americans. And it's why Trump is president for the second time.

