The Left Doesn’t Want You to Know This About Alex Pretti, the Man Shot by Border Patrol

When Renee Good drove her car into an ICE agent earlier this month, the left tried to gaslight us into believing she was just some innocent bystander who was just at the wrong place, that she’d just dropped her son off at school and wasn’t supposed to be there. That narrative fell apart fast. Good, we soon learned, was a trained anti-ICE agitator who was absolutely there to obstruct law enforcement. Now we're watching the same playbook unfold with 37-year-old Alex Pretti, the armed agitator shot dead by Border Patrol agents on Saturday in Minneapolis while confronting agents.

Advertisement

The talking points are already circulating. Social media posts from the left keep hammering on Pretti's job as an ICU nurse, as if that somehow proves he was there with pure intentions. They are gaslighting you because they want you to believe federal agents gunned down a selfless healthcare worker for no reason.

That is not the case.

We already knew that Pretti was carrying a loaded handgun and two extra loaded magazines when he showed up at an active ICE operation targeting a violent criminal illegal immigrant. And like Good before him, Pretti wasn't some random citizen. He was part of an organized network dedicated to interfering with immigration enforcement.

And he brought a loaded gun.

Cam Higby from Newsmax spent days undercover inside the Signal messaging groups these activists use to coordinate their efforts. What he found was stunning in its sophistication. These aren't just angry citizens showing up to protest. This is a well-oiled machine running 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

🧵🚨 MINNEAPOLIS SIGNAL INFILTRATED



ICE chaser operations go all night. The dispatch call is 24/7. These are messages screenshotted at 2am asking for observers at a location with potential illegals.



It’s from a “vetted” chat called “Wolfpack” pic.twitter.com/LX3qN4YNS4 — Cam Higby 🇺🇸 (@camhigby) January 24, 2026

The groups use emojis next to members' names to denote specific roles. You've got mobile patrols driving around searching for federal vehicles. Foot patrols are working the streets. Dispatchers are running constant calls directing people where ICE has been spotted and how best to interfere with their operations. License plate checkers maintain databases of known federal vehicles. Even medics are standing by. They're running shift changes, clocking in and out, just like any organized operation.

Advertisement

All to stop the enforcement of federal immigration laws.

Each area of Minneapolis has its own group chat, with the city carved up into patrol zones that tell activists exactly where to operate. The chats max out at 1,000 members by midday and get deleted and recreated daily to avoid detection.

🧵🚨 MINNEAPOLIS SIGNAL INFILTRATED



Here is an admin list for several chats. These generally consist of code names. pic.twitter.com/DHmbiCEHgR — Cam Higby 🇺🇸 (@camhigby) January 24, 2026

These people track federal agents all night long. Higby captured screenshots at 2 a.m. showing dispatchers calling for observers at locations with potential targets.

ICYMI: Turley Destroys Walz and Frey’s Anti-Law Enforcement Tirade After Shooting

They even use a military-style system called SALUTE.

🧵🚨 MINNEAPOLIS SIGNAL INFILTRATED



The quasi police force uses a system called “SALUTE” which calls out the size of federal units, activity, locations, uniforms, times and locations.



They then instruct their ICE chasers to follow and confront agents at their known locations. pic.twitter.com/9nDo580jOe — Cam Higby 🇺🇸 (@camhigby) January 24, 2026

Alex Pretti was a member of the Kingfield Signal ICE watch group. Jeanne Massey, who coordinates rapid response for these networks, confirmed Pretti's involvement. She describes her role as patrolling neighborhoods when ICE is spotted, alerting residents, and witnessing what she calls the "horror" of enforcement operations. After Pretti was shot, Massey rushed to the scene along with many other Minneapolis residents. She claims she watched ICE officers charge into the crowd and deploy tear gas against people who had gathered there.

Advertisement

Speaking on behalf of neighbors, Massey says the community is "horrified" and "furious" about Pretti's killing. "Let me be clear: we are horrified, we are furious, and we are not going to pretend this is anything but what it is - another senseless act of violence carried out by federal agents in our city," she said.

What Massey conveniently leaves out is what Pretti was doing there in the first place. He showed up at an active federal law enforcement operation carrying a loaded weapon and extra ammunition. Video footage shows Border Patrol agents attempting to disarm him before the fatal shooting.

Yes, he worked as an ICU nurse, but he also chose to involve himself in organized resistance against immigration enforcement, armed and ready for confrontation.

The left wants you to see this as federal overreach. The reality is that these networks have created a dangerous environment in which activists deliberately interfere with law enforcement operations. They track agents around the clock, follow them, confront them, and apparently sometimes show up armed. Then they act shocked when agents act in self-defense and things turn deadly.

The gaslighting won't work this time any more than it did with Renee Good.

Want to support fearless journalism that exposes the Left and tells the stories the media won’t? PJ Media delivers the truth and holds the powerful accountable. Become a VIP member today—your support fuels our mission and unlocks exclusive content, podcasts, an ad-free experience, and more.

Use code FIGHT for 60% off. It's a great time to join our movement. Join now and stand for America-first journalism!