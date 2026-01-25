Turley Destroys Walz and Frey’s Anti-Law Enforcement Tirade After Shooting

Law professor Jonathan Turley had no patience for the political theater playing out in Minnesota after the Border Patrol-involved shooting in Minneapolis. In a fiery thread on X, he blasted Gov. Tim Walz and Mayor Jacob Frey for their reckless comments and premature condemnations.

“Gov. Walz is again inflaming the mob,” Turley said of Walz’s press conference. “He is effectively declaring this to be the murder of a citizen who had a permit to carry this weapon. He is saying that the state not the federal government will control the investigation. He does not have that authority.”

The constitutional scholar wasn’t done there.

He said, “The state can clearly have a parallel investigation and the federal government can do a joint investigation. However, he cannot dictate how or who will conduct the investigation.”

That, of course, didn’t stop Walz from pouring gasoline on the fire of an already tense situation.

“With thousands in the streets, Walz just did all that he could to give them license for their rage,” he wrote. “Most of us would never call this a lawful or unlawful shooting based on one videotape.” Turley said Walz’s political grandstanding was “a bit odd when he is actively engaged in his version of Red Queen justice of a ‘sentence first -- verdict afterwards.’”

Then he addressed one of the most outrageous claims from Walz during his remarks after the shooting: “Walz just said ‘quit referring to these people as law enforcement.’”

Turley called that “a new low from the governor. These are law enforcement officers who put their lives on the line every day. To say that they are not law enforcement is to further enable the rage.”

Walz even falsely said Minnesotans are being "shot in the face coming out of donut shops."

Turley observed, “This is not a presser, it is a rage fest by Walz.”

Walz is blaming the feds for creating "chaos" and then leaving the scene. It ignores the lack of coordination and assistance from the state in these operations. Walz is saying that they are "slandering this individual" and saying that the federal government "does not want you to trust your eyes and ears." In other words, he is conveying, again, that the facts are clear from the video.

Of course, Mayor Jacob Frey followed the governor’s lead, diving headfirst into the same moral grandstanding, and Turley called him out, too.

“Frey is again denouncing the officers in the latest shooting before any investigation into the shooting. Gov. Walz preceded him,” Turley noted. “Frey just said ‘your children will ask you what side you are on’ and ‘what did you do?’ Those words will be taken as a license for escalating these confrontations.”

Turley, however, urged restraint, pointing out the glaring lack of clear evidence. “Many of us have watched this videotape,” he said. “The view of the hands of the suspect are not clear. We hear the shoot followed by a series of shots. We need to know if the suspect had pulled the gun or the reason for the officers to use lethal force. That would not seem an unreasonable expectation before public condemnations from the governor and the mayor.”

“The mayor has said that he watched the video but clearly does not know of specific details, as just acknowledged by the police chief,” Turley pointed out. “This is not to say that this is a justified or unjustified shooting. We simply need, again, to wait for the actual facts to emerge.”

Don’t expect restraint from Democrats. They never stop trying to exploit incidents like this for partisan gain.

