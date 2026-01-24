Trump Breaks Silence About Secret Weapon Used in Maduro Raid

Rumors have been swirling for weeks about a mysterious, high-powered weapon said to have brought Venezuelan soldiers to their knees during the daring raid to capture dictator Nicolás Maduro.

A Venezuelan security guard who witnessed the operation described it in detail. “On the day of the operation, we didn’t hear anything coming,” he said. “We were on guard, but suddenly all our radar systems shut down without any explanation.” Moments later, he said, “the next thing we saw were drones, a lot of drones, flying over our positions,” leaving the unit unsure how to respond.

According to the guard, the drones were followed by a limited but highly precise assault. “After those drones appeared, some helicopters arrived, but there were very few,” he said. “I think barely eight helicopters.” From them, he recalled, “soldiers came down, but a very small number. Maybe twenty men.” What stood out most was their capability. “Those men were technologically very advanced,” he said. “They didn’t look like anything we’ve fought against before.”

When the fighting began, he said it was over almost as soon as it started. “Yes, but it was a massacre,” the guard said. “We were hundreds, but we had no chance.” He described their firepower as relentless. “They were shooting with such precision and speed… it seemed like each soldier was firing 300 rounds per minute.”

Their own weapons offered no defense, he said, especially after a mysterious device was deployed. “At one point, they launched something — I don’t know how to describe it,” he said. “It was like a very intense sound wave.” The effect was immediate and devastating. “Suddenly I felt like my head was exploding from the inside. We all started bleeding from the nose. Some were vomiting blood. We fell to the ground, unable to move.”

The outcome, he said, was total defeat. “Those twenty men, without a single casualty, killed hundreds of us,” he said. “We had no way to compete with their technology, with their weapons.” Even after the fighting stopped, he said the damage lingered. “We couldn’t even stand up after that sonic weapon or whatever it was.”

Well, now President Trump has broken his silence about the weapon, telling the New York Post he calls it “The Discombobulator,” and that it was critical to the success of the raid.

According to Trump, the mysterious system “made [enemy] equipment not work” when U.S. helicopters swooped into Caracas on Jan. 3 to arrest Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, on federal drug and weapons charges.

But beyond that, he wouldn’t (and couldn’t) say much.

“The Discombobulator. I’m not allowed to talk about it,” Trump said in the Oval Office interview. “I would love to,” he added, before confirming its deployment in the stealth mission. “They never got their rockets off. They had Russian and Chinese rockets, and they never got one off. We came in, they pressed buttons and nothing worked. They were all set for us.” ￼

Trump commented on the weapon when asked about reports this week that the Biden administration purchased a pulsed energy weapon suspected of being the type that caused “Havana Syndrome.” Not much is known about the weapon, but those reports followed on-the-ground accounts from Venezuela describing how Maduro’s gunmen were brought to their knees, “bleeding through the nose” and vomiting blood. One member of the deposed strongman’s team of guards recounted afterward that “suddenly all our radar systems shut down without any explanation.” “The next thing we saw were drones, a lot of drones, flying over our positions. We didn’t know how to react,” he said, saying that helicopters then appeared — “barely eight” — carrying about 20 US troops into the area. “The Discombobulator” then was aimed directly at Maduro’s defenders.

The operation was a complete success, with no U.S. casualties.

