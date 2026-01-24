Did Trump Just Signal That He’s Going to Invoke the Insurrection Act?

On Saturday morning, an armed man confronted Border Patrol agents and was shot as they attempted to disarm him. The Department of Homeland Security confirmed the suspect was carrying a firearm and two magazines.

The incident was captured on video.

🚨 BREAKING: The man shot by Border Patrol in Minneapolis was ARMED WITH A FIREARM, per @BillMelugin_



Get ready for the Fake News to make his guy who resisted arrest and armed with a firearm a DEMOCRAT HERO once again.



I STAND WITH ICE AND CBP! Keep them safe! pic.twitter.com/NjTocUyrRx — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 24, 2026

This was an inevitable result of Democrat-enabled chaos and relentless demonization of federal immigration enforcement. The suspect wasn’t merely armed with a loaded handgun, but had extra magazines, clearly willing to take action against federal officials.

President Donald Trump has now reacted to the incident with a Truth Social post that framed the shooting as proof of broader lawlessness, failed leadership, and massive corruption in Minnesota, and possibly hinted that he may invoke the Insurrection Act as a result.

“This is the gunman’s gun, loaded (with two additional full magazines!), and ready to go – What is that all about?” Trump wrote. “Where are the local Police? Why weren’t they allowed to protect ICE Officers? The Mayor and the Governor called them off?” He added that agents were left to fend for themselves, saying it was “stated that many of these Police were not allowed to do their job, that ICE had to protect themselves — Not an easy thing to do!”

Trump also accused Minnesota’s leadership of escalating tensions, stating, “The Mayor and the Governor are inciting Insurrection, with their pompous, dangerous, and arrogant rhetoric!”

Trump’s use of the word “insurrection” is no mistake here. Since the death of Renee Good after she attempted to kill an ICE agent with her car earlier this month, Trump has suggested he may invoke the Insurrection Act to restore order to Minneapolis.

Katie Pavlich interviewed Trump earlier this week on her new NewsNation show, and asked about this very issue.

"The Insurrection Act would allow you — requires essentially that if federal law cannot be enforced, that you can invoke it and it would allow it to be enforced," she noted. "So, where are you with that threat, and do you still think it’s necessary?"

“I don’t think it is yet. It might be at some point,” Trump replied. He emphasized that the law is far from extraordinary, arguing that its use has been routine throughout American history. “It is actually very common, you know. With me, they’ll make it like a big deal, but, uh, it’s been used by over 40% of the presidents during their term,” he said.

Trump made it clear at the time that he didn’t think the threshold had been met, but made it clear he would if he deemed it necessary. “But I don’t think we need it at this point, and hopefully we won’t need it,” he said. “I would not have any problem with invoking it if we needed it.”

Has that threshold finally been met? It's obvious that Democrats are encouraging agitators to escalate their attacks on ICE, and now a man with a loaded gun and two extra magazines was apparently willing to shoot multiple agents to stop the enforcement of immigration law.

Mr. President, I think it's time.

