I've Waited 40 Years to Dunk on Phil Collins About This

The wheels of justice grind slowly, but they grind exceedingly fine. In this case, it's been forty years since British establishment-pop workhorse Phil Collins incurred a young Athena's wrath with his band Genesis's mockery of the greatest president (up until then, anyway) of modern times.

If you're Gen X like me, your adolescence was happily enhanced by the heyday of old-school MTV. The concept was brand-new then: music videos by the hottest pop stars, 24/7, hosted by the original veejays — Alan Hunter, Nina Blackwood, Martha Quinn, Mark Goodman, and of course, "Triple J" J.J. Jackson. It was innovation, novelty, hormonal giddiness, and rock-n-roll!

I was not really keyed into politics at that age — I still loved America in a general way, including every president, but back then, we all still had basic values in common. Nevertheless, I could still tell that Ronald Reagan was an exceptional president, head and shoulders above the others I had known in my short life.

So when a British loudmouth, who was obviously a bit too high on his own supply, thought he somehow had standing to come on the brilliant American invention, MTV, and mock one of the greatest Americans I'd ever seen, it didn't sit too well with me. Who the hell is this guy who thinks he's so great that he can belittle the Gipper? I fumed.

In case you're not sure what I'm referring to, it was the music video for the single "Land of Confusion" by Collins's band Genesis that triggered me:

As you can see, the video is wildly disrespectful of the most effectual, momentous president I'd ever seen (at least, back then). It portrays him as a senile buffoon, overreacting to world events that he is utterly impotent at handling. It also mocked his beloved wife of then-34 years, Nancy — a marriage that lasted 52 years and only ended with Reagan's death on June 5, 2004. The video even included a chimpanzee in the Reagans' bed, meant to be an insulting reminder that Reagan had been a lowly actor before becoming president, including in the film Bedtime for Bonzo. The fact that the man also served as governor of California from 1967 to 1975 never entered these people's heads.

I had so many issues with Collins's band insulting the phenomenal U.S. president. First of all, Phil Collins was all of 35 years old at the time. How had he earned the platform from which to knock an eminent 75-year-old? Younger people who insult their elders simply for being older are beyond boring. Not to mention, Ronald Reagan was the most powerful man on Earth at the time. What was Collins? A manufactured music industry tool, famous because of a business decision to put him up front, when there are certainly a number of other musicians just as talented.

Second, Collins wasn't even American. He could have bloody well minded his own business and not told us Americans how to conduct our affairs. As someone (I forget who) once said to another mouthy Englishman, "Listen, you limey poof, we could take over your entire country and still not have enough room to park our cars."

Third, with a few exceptions, how annoying was Collins's music? Suh-suh-sudio! Suh-suh-sudio! SUH-SUH-SUDI— OMG SHUT THE F UP ALREADY. Drummers shouldn't front bands, change my mind. And P.S. How funny was it that former bandmate Peter Gabriel went on to decimate Genesis's puppet show at the 1987 MTV Music Awards with his video for "Sledgehammer," which swept up nine awards, including Best Concept Video, Best Special Effects, Best Direction, and more. In your smug face, Phil.

Fourth, he wasn't even hot! At 35, what was he even doing on a platform for teenyboppers? To a teenager like me, it was downright creepy for him to be singing about chasing girls. And that receding hairline — grody to the max.

All of which is to say, it really frosted me that Phil Collins thought he should mock President Reagan for being old.

Fast forward 40 years, and Mr. Collins has now reached the ripe old age of 75 himself, and let us say, time has not been kind to him.

"Phil Collins has opened up about his recent health challenges, revealing that he has 24-hour live-in nurse care," CNN is reporting:

He told [British presenter Zoe Ball] that he’s had five operations on his knee. “I can walk, albeit with assistance,” he said.

Not very rock-n-roll, Phil. Even bedraggled old Ozzy Osbourne could totter out on stage and rock our worlds at age 76. Collins hasn't performed since 2022.

“I have a 24-hour, live-in nurse to make sure I take my medication as I should do,” said Collins… “I’ve had challenges with my knee, I had everything that could go wrong with me, did go wrong with me. I got Covid in hospital, my kidneys started to back up,” said the singer-songwriter, drummer and record producer. […] Collins has previously spoken about his failing health. In a 2021 interview, he said he couldn’t play the drums any longer. His son Nic Collins replaced him on drums for a Genesis reunion tour, while he stuck to the vocals. He’s had a series of fractures over the years and in 2015 underwent back surgery, which left him with nerve damage. In 2017, he fell, which resulted in him using a cane to assist with walking.

Ronald Reagan led the greatest nation on Earth, traveled the world, and won the Cold War without firing a shot at your age, Phil. You have round-the-clock care. Would you still make that obnoxious video today?

