How Can Law Enforcement Rein in These Neo-Confederates?

In theory, enforcement of the law is simple: Enforce the law. But what happens when half of the citizenry rejects the law itself?

The International Association of Chiefs of Police bills itself as "the world’s largest and most influential professional association for police leaders [and] is committed to advancing the safety of communities worldwide." It does an admirable job of remaining above the political fray, platforms elected officials of all bents, and updates its policies regularly to lead police through changing attitudes and new research. But all the while, this venerable law-enforcement organization assumes that we are all on the same side.

The IACP called on the White House on Sunday to convene a joint federal–state–local discussion on public safety (emphasis added):

The International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) is concerned by the ongoing challenges affecting public safety, law enforcement professionals, and the communities they serve. Periods of heightened tension place significant strain on public safety systems and underscore the need for stability, professionalism, and respect for constitutional principles. The IACP emphasizes that effective public safety depends on comprehensive training, investigative integrity, adherence to the rule of law, and strong coordination among federal, state, and local partners. In times of uncertainty, officials at all levels play a critical role in de-escalating tensions by using measured, responsible rhetoric that reinforces lawful processes and public trust rather than deepening division. The IACP urges leaders and stakeholders to support calm, lawful engagement and policies grounded in proven practice that strengthen accountability while preserving the capacity of law enforcement agencies to coordinate effectively and protect communities. The IACP reaffirms its commitment to the constitutional protections that safeguard individuals from unlawful or unreasonable searches and seizures, recognizing that public trust and effective policing depend on faithful adherence to these fundamental rights. At the same time, the IACP underscores that officer safety is inseparable from community safety and must remain a fundamental priority in all public safety decisions. For these reasons, the IACP calls on the White House to use its convening authority, as soon as practicable, to bring together thoughtful federal, state and local law enforcement leaders for policy level discussions aimed at identifying a constructive path forward.

The IACP is 100% correct that inter-agency cooperation and coordination at all levels is the proper way to prevent the unrest we are seeing in Minnesota right now.

But the organization also seems sadly naive in its belief that everyone agrees. Certainly, if the locals respected the law and participated in enforcing it at all levels, there would be zero chaos in Minnesota and other "sanctuary" regimes this very minute. Local authorities would honor ICE detainers and hand over arrestees in an orderly fashion when they had them in custody. But instead, they release them back into the population to wreak havoc. Any cop will tell you that arrest is the most dangerous moment of an encounter, and "sanctuary" policies force federal agents into that fraught box at every turn. Leftist leaders and authorities then escalate the danger to federal enforcement officers by refusing to manage the mobs that show up to interfere. They are the masters of this tragic chaos, no matter how much they howl that "Trump's Gestapo" is the problem.

It’s the age-old question: Is this a law enforcement operation or is it a military one?

Normal Americans are predisposed to play fair. If it isn’t a foreign nation's troops and sailors dressed in tidy uniforms and bringing machine guns, fighter jets, and battleships, they don’t see a war. This is why Marxist-globalists could organize a vast system to dump the worst of the third world inside our borders (and Europe’s) to accomplish the same goals that traditional warfare has always sought — occupation of the target land, command of its resources, and ultimately, political control — all without average citizens recognizing it as warfare.

And this is why Americans today are slow to understand that these anti-ICE agitators — who come from within, seldom carry traditional arms, and whose foot soldiers do not wear uniforms or insignia or swear allegiance to a foreign power — are at war with us. But as we learned on Sept. 11, 2001, just because we aren't at war with someone, doesn't mean they aren't at war with us.

Witness this charming fellow (warning: he cusses):

“Get your f—king guns and stop these f—king people”



A Minnesota Antifa member-turned-social media influencer and online recruiter named Kyle Wagner is urging his comrades to take up arms to kill agents of the federal government. His recruitment videos are on @instagram, which… pic.twitter.com/TUTZqZQdcT — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) January 24, 2026

In my humble opinion, we are past the point of a simple law enforcement situation, whether we want to face it or not. These are rebels, traitors, and enemies of America. But as on Sept. 11, our nation is once again wrestling with a failure of imagination. We want to believe that this is merely a valid difference of opinion and that our common citizenship will ultimately calm the situation. But the truth is that the forces behind these disruptions do not value the same things we do. They do not value life and are happy to martyr as many of their mentally ill minions as it takes to score political points. They are also perfectly happy with their unmedicated foot soldiers killing good guys. They would love the administration to collapse in defeat and cease enforcing federal immigration laws. They would be happy to go all the way and fracture the Union, because that is their ultimate goal anyway. It's a win-win-win-win to them, and they have zero interest in ending it.

We are in a precarious position, with these well-funded and organized anti-American forces pushing us to the brink of civil horrors.

So perhaps the conference proposed by the IACP is the best next step in curtailing this rebellion — because it is a rebellion, whether we want to call it that or not. Let's get these neo-Confederate locals to the capital and on the record as not only refusing to respect federal law but as committed to impeding its enforcement. This would open the door to measured consequences for their insurrection. Perhaps it can still be settled in an orderly fashion.

And if it can't be handled by federal law enforcement agencies — if we must send the military to suppress these modern-day rebels who believe themselves above the supremacy clause — then so be it. The neo-Confederates can escalate this to any level they like, and that is squarely on them. But today, just as back in 1861, they are wrong.

