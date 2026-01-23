Meghan Markle Is Exhausted and Needs Our Support

Last year, I took one for the team and watched Meghan Markle's "I'm going to be the next Martha Stewart" Netflix lifestyle series, With Love, Meghan. As much as I love to hate on our American Duchess of Nothing, the show had potential. There were interesting guests, it was set in some random beautiful home — that was not Meghan's — with a gorgeous garden, and there were some recipes that actually inspired me cook. I say "inspired me to cook" because the actual recipes were overshadowed by Meghan's insistence on talking about her favorite topic: her.

The problem with the entire show was Meghan herself. She isn't talented or likable enough to be the star of the show, but she's too full of herself to sit back and let her actual talented guests have the spotlight and teach her something. And even when the guests tried to bow down to Meghan's ego, she ended up mocking them. Like when poor Mindy Kaling called her "Meghan Markle" and she got all hoity-toity about how her name is "Sussex" now.

Here's what I wrote in March:

First of all, Meghan doesn't appear to have much more talent than you or I do in any of these areas. It's been mocked online, but there is literally a segment in which she takes pretzels out of a container from the grocery store, puts them in a plastic baggie, and writes "pretzels" on them as if this is some kind of helpful hint. There are a few things she cooks that I thought looked good and would like to try, but she rarely fully tells you how to do it. Instead, she babbles about one of her favorite topics: herself. Meghan is from California. Meghan loves to cook for and host other people and enjoys the "community" part of it all. Meghan likes jam. Did I mention that she's from California and likes jam? And she enjoys the community aspect of cooking and eating? Oh, and she likes jam. And she's just a girl from California.

A second season of the show came out in August, and she also had a Christmas special out in December. I had all the intentions of watching these to see if the show got any better or even just so I'd have another excuse to mock her in an article, but, as it turns out, I had more important things to do. (Plus, when I learned that one of the guests was all-around awful person Chrissy Teigen, I decided to opt out. I can't support anything she does.)

Apparently, everyone else had better things to do, too, because word on the street is that Netflix has canceled that crap. According to Page Six, "It’s not returning as a series. There have been conversations about holiday specials, but there’s nothing in the works yet." The second season didn't even crack Netflix's Top 10 shows in the United States the week it debuted.

Ol' Megs will take her cooking and crafting to her social media instead, giving us "bite-sized" versions of her show, apparently. She'll also focus on her As Ever brand —the one she uses to sell overpriced candles without wicks and jam that makes people sick.

Here's what's funniest about all of it: Meghan may be downright relieved about the cancellation because apparently, the show was "a lot of work." I've read several reports stating that she found it "demanding" and "exhausting." Poor thing.

I guess just declaring yourself the next Martha Stewart while you flit around on other people's dime isn't enough. The real doyenne of domesticity reportedly puts in extremely long hours, rarely sleeps, and worked nonstop to build the brand and reputation that has earned her hundreds of millions of dollars and the lifestyle crown.

Megs hoodwinked a moronic prince, cried to Oprah, and built her reputation on bullying people and disrespecting her in-laws.

The other thing is that Martha doesn't tell us how hard she works. The people around her do. The proof is in what she built.

On the other hand, last year, Meghan went on a podcast just to explain it to us. "My gosh, I work so hard, and I appreciate what hard work looks like. I like working hard. And I'm still working hard, right?" she said before listing all the hard work she does, which included writing social media captions and deciding what she's going to wear to a photo shoot.

They are not the same.

Speaking of the moronic prince, he's been in court in London this week, testifying against some British tabloids he promised to sue after alleging they said "vicious" and "sometime racist" things about Meghan. While on the stand, he apparently nearly broke down into tears and said they're still making Meghan's life "an absolute misery."

If you look at the details of this lawsuit, some of it actually makes sense, given that the media outlets allegedly hacked phone calls and bank accounts among other things to get information on Harry and Meghan and other celebrities. That's not cool.

But I can't feel bad for these two who cry over getting their feelings hurt by "vicious" remarks. If they're that bothered by public opinion, it would be super easy for them to retire to some place private with their kids, stop giving interviews, stop doing pointless Netflix shows, and live modestly like the rest of us. They probably have the money to never have to work again, or they could invest in quiet projects to earn a living. Famous folks do it all the time.

The real problem is that this lifestyle wouldn't feed their egos, and at the end of the day, that's what's most important for these clowns.

