War Department Hits 1,000 Grads of Defense Manufacturing Program

The War Department’s new Accelerated Training in Defense Manufacturing (ATDM) program is turning out hundreds of skilled graduates to help our military be the strongest and most technologically advanced in the world.

The Department of War (DOW) launched the defense manufacturing program, which lasts for four months, to ensure a plentiful supply of skilled military experts in that field for many years to come. As we know, not enough Americans receive training in many areas that require a very specific skillset, and DOW came up with an effective solution.

Assistant Secretary of War for Industrial Base Policy Michael Cadenazzi explained in a Jan. 22 press release, “The ATDM project is a key example of the synergy between the DOW, industry, academia, and state and local governments to address the industrial workforce shortages that affect the production and sustainment of our most critical defense systems.”

He added, “The achievement of this graduate milestone supports the Secretary of War's priority of Rebuilding the Military by delivering the manufacturing expertise that will strengthen our defense industrial base for years to come.” The Biden administration weakened our military, but the Trump administration is building it up.

The program is run through the Office of the Assistant Secretary of War for Industrial Base Policy (OASW(IBP)). There is nothing the military loves so much as long and confusing acronyms. The Trump administration has, of course, put an emphasis on trade schools and specific skills training, which is good news for our country, and therefore for our military as well.

The DOW press release explained further:

Industrial Base Policy (IBP) partnered with the U.S. Navy's Program Executive Office for Strategic Submarines to bring scale and velocity to meet the needs of the submarine industrial base (SIB) by partnering with the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research (IALR) and their flagship ATDM training programs and facilities since Fiscal Year 2020…ATDM has grown from its pilot program into a renowned regional training center that teaches skills in additive manufacturing, advanced machining, non-destructive testing, metrology, and welding.

The military broke ground on the training center for ATDM back in 2023, during the Biden administration, but the program has apparently picked up steam under Trump administration.

The IARL’s goal is to have consistently 800 to 1000 graduates every year, to ensure that America’s submarine industrial base is well supplied with skilled defense manufacturing experts, and with the graduation of the thousandth individual to go through the school, this goal is now on its way to fulfillment.

As we know, America’s enemies are always trying to catch up with and surpass us in terms of technological innovation and excellence. With China rattling its saber and Islamic terrorists such as the Iranian regime expressing violent hatred against America, it is important to be prepared. Peace through strength is the cry of the Trump administration and its military leadership, and ATDM contributes toward that.

