Man Walks Free for Insanity on Attempted Murder Charge, and Guess What Happens Next

Florida State Attorney Monique Worrell is under fire these days for a decision she made several years ago that has come back to haunt her. Back in 2021, a man opened fire in a Wawa gas station parking lot in Kissimmee, shooting at one individual and several vehicles, totally at random. He was duly charged with attempted murder, but was found not guilty by reason of insanity. Now, however, he has murdered three people in another random attack, and Worrell’s actions on the first charge are gaining her some unwanted attention.

Central Florida’s WESH 2 made it clear Thursday that Worrell was very much on the defensive and was trying to deflect the blame for the actions of the killer, who bears the piquant and evocative name of Ahmad Jihad Bojeh. Worrell “emphasized that it was the court that found Bojeh not guilty by reason of insanity in 2022, with a judge's order for his conditional release barring him from having guns and requiring outpatient mental health treatment.”

Oh, all right, then, except that Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier wasn’t buying it, noting that "regardless of the spin State Attorney Worrell is selling, she knowingly stipulated to an agreement that avoided a jury trial and allowed Jihad Bojeh to receive outpatient treatment instead of being committed to a state hospital."

Most lamely of all, Worrell blamed rising healthcare costs for the later killings, saying that poor Bojeh “couldn’t afford” the prescribed mental health treatment. Nevertheless, she revealed that he had received at least some treatment, for she blamed the mental health “experts” who treated him what happened later: “The mental health provider in this case found that that individual was not a danger to himself or others at the time of his sentencing, and based on that, the standard that is set forth in the statute prohibits the court from sentencing someone to involuntary commitment in a mental health hospital."

To that, Uthmeier shot back: “She failed to pursue justice, and three men are dead because of her failure."

Three men are indeed dead, although the failure is by no means only that of Monique Worrell. Fox News reported Tuesday that “Robert Luis Kraft, 70, of Holland, Michigan; his brother Douglas Joseph Kraft, 68, of Columbus, Ohio; and James John Puchan, 69, also of Columbus” were “waiting for assistance after car trouble were stalked from a distance before they were allegedly gunned down by a ‘frequent flyer’ with the criminal justice system in Florida.” That “frequent flyer” was, of course, Ahmad Jihad Bojeh.

The Kraft brothers were on a carefree vacation; they “had traveled to Central Florida to attend the Mecum Car Show, the world’s largest collector car auction, and were staying at an Airbnb. The families said that the suspect eyed the victims at a distance before they were shot and killed.” A family member of the victims said: “There were no known interactions between the men and this individual prior to the event; they were then approached and senselessly murdered. This was a random, tragic act.” As it happened, Jihad Bojeh lived next door to the Air BnB where the victims were staying.

In Europe, mental illness is the catch-all default explanation for jihad activity. Authorities don’t want to admit that such a thing as jihad exists, so they have to classify jihadis as something else. Ahmad Jihad Bojeh looks as if he has been intent on killing people at random for quite some time. Where did he get this idea? Might it have something to do with the repeated calls from ISIS and al-Qaeda to murder random Americans and Europeans? Authorities are virtually certain not to investigate that possibility, yet that could turn out to be the most important aspect of the case. After all, the man’s middle name is “Jihad.” Is no one even interested in the possibility that he may have been waging one?

Whatever Jihad Bojeh may have been doing, the fact that he was released in 2022 despite shooting at random people is an indication of yet another serious flaw in the justice system as it stands. Decades of leftist hegemony over criminal courts have left all Americans unsafe, and those who want to change that now face stiff resistance from now deeply entrenched leftist judges and court officials. After all, the cosseted leftist elites have their private security teams and seldom have to bear the brunt of the decisions they make. Only the rest of us have to suffer the consequences.

