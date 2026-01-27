Honoring International Holocaust Remembrance Day

Today, Jan. 27, is International Holocaust Remembrance Day, a date more important than ever in light of a new surge in global antisemitism and deadly Islamic terrorism.

The choice of Jan. 27 is not random. That was the 1945 date on which the Allies liberated Auschwitz, the most infamous of the Nazi death camps, where 1.1 million Jews, Catholics, and ethnic or political minorities perished. The overwhelming majority, about a million, of the victims were Jews. There were many other Nazi death camps (including Treblinka, pictured above), Jewish ghettos, and massacres that altogether took the lives of six million Jews, the Holocaust from which the global Jewish population has never recovered.

January 27 is International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

We remember the six million Jews murdered and reaffirm our commitment to confront all kinds of antisemitism everywhere.

Never forget. pic.twitter.com/ANdfhpHtEV — Israel ישראל (@Israel) January 26, 2026

Soviet Officer Vasilii Davydov, who helped liberate Auschwitz, remembered the unspeakable aftermath of years of Holocaust killings:

Wherever one looked, he saw piles of human bodies. In some places, the former prisoners, looking like living skeletons, sat or lay around. Many of them could not be helped. A few who could still walk took us around the camp and told us what happened there. It is impossible to describe everything we saw there. When we were there, the State Committee started to investigate the fascists’ terrible crimes. They opened huge ditches filled with human corpses, bones, and ashes (the fascists sold these ashes as fertilizer for five marks a pound). [Quote courtesy of National WWII Museum.]

There is a horrible and tragic irony in the fact that Soviet leaders would be guilty of massacres similar to the ones that shocked their men at Auschwitz, and that Soviet soldiers “liberating” Berlin would become historically infamous for their atrocities. But Davydov’s reaction at Auschwitz, regardless of all that, was a natural and very human one, the instinctive horror of man at the most heinous inhumanity.

The Americans who liberated Dachau in April 1945 experienced the same horror as the Soviet soldiers had at Auschwitz, as the National WWII Museum described:

Before they even entered the camp, soldiers of Lieutenant Colonel Don Downard’s 2nd Battalion, 222nd Infantry Regiment, of the 42nd ID, after fighting their way through the town of Dachau, walked upon a withering scene. They discovered a train comprised of about 40 cars, literally overflowing with corpses. This “death train,” as posterity has remembered it, started at Buchenwald. Its gruesome cargo consisted of perhaps as many as 2,000 dead…

It was not surprising after seeing such horrors that some of the Americans allowed some of the liberated prisoners to take a measure of revenge on the Nazi guards who had brutalized them and killed their comrades, or that at least one American officer and his men executed a group of guards. Those Americans believed, and I think rightly so, that they were carrying out just executions, objective justice against bestial men who had perpetrated the most despicable atrocities.

For much of WWII, knowledge of the death camps and the Holocaust was either sparse or counted as exaggeration. Most of the Allies were not prepared for what they saw there when the Nazis finally and reluctantly abandoned them. The truly disturbing part is that within living memory of the Holocaust, Westerners are fueling antisemitic hatred, joining with the Islamic jihadis who were Hitler’s allies in World War II to smear and persecute Jews.

Today, on International Holocaust Remembrance Day, we remember the 6 million Jews, and millions more, who lost their lives at the hands of the Nazis.

As antisemitism rears its ugly head once again, and especially as we grapple with the atrocities of the October 7th Hamas… pic.twitter.com/CYjmgsUiVN — StandWithUs (@StandWithUs) January 27, 2026

Ironically, the United Nations (UN) originally designated this date as Holocaust Remembrance Day, though the UN is now on board with the neo-Nazism. With 50 Muslim nations and only one Jewish nation, Israel is heavily outnumbered in the UN, and the UN leadership not only consistently hurls false accusations against Israel, it even employs dozens of literal terrorists through UNRWA in Gaza. In November 2025, UN women’s rights official Reem Alsalem was still denying Hamas rapes of Israelis on Oct. 7, 2023, despite significant documentation and witness testimony.

As of late 2025, 70% of Palestinians oppose Hamas disarmament, and 80% of Palestinians support jihad against Israel, and yet the world’s empathy goes to Gazans every time — not to mention the world’s money, as evidenced by Donald Trump’s new “Board of Peace” and plan to pour billions of dollars into rebuilding Gaza. Interestingly, the modern Arab terror movement against Israel was launched by the Grand Mufti, Adolf Hitler’s ally.

Grand Mufti Amin al-Husseini, the founder of the Palestinian national movement, was a Nazi collaborator and an abhorrent antisemite.

From Berlin, on Nazi Arabic radio, he called: "kill the Jews wherever you find them. This pleases God, history and religion."

Jihadism coupled with… pic.twitter.com/AcYuoWQoSC — Amb. Yacov Livne 🇮🇱 (@YacovLivne) January 27, 2026

What does “never again” mean? It means rejecting violent antisemitism just as strongly when it comes from Islamists as when it came from Nazis.

If you have stories about the Holocaust you would like to share, please comment below. If you are not yet a VIP, please subscribe to join the conversation.

