Washington: Man Stabs Victim for Saying He’s a Christian

A Washington man claims his attacker stabbed him after asking his religion and hearing he was a Christian.

The stabbing victim was living in his car with his girlfriend and dogs, according to KOMO News. The girlfriend told the local outlet that her boyfriend first denied having any religion when the stranger accosted him, but when the stranger pressed him, he tentatively identified as Christian. The stranger then accused the man of pursuing him and stabbed both the man and his dog. The stabber fled, subsequently engaging in a chase and shootout with deputies that resulted in his death.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) provided details to KOMO, including that the victim himself called 911 to say a stranger stabbed him near an S S Quickstop Grocer. When deputies arrived, the victim was able to provide testimony despite being in a serious condition, stating that the stranger committed the stabbing after hearing the identification “Christian.” The victim also described the suspect.

King5 identified the victim as Eddie Nitschke and quoted his account more exactly. “I said, 'I'm not religious.' And he goes, 'Well, what religion are you?' I said, 'I guess Christian,'” Nitschke recalled. “He said, 'You've been looking for me for some time,' and I said, 'I don't even know you.’” Then the crazed attacker, armed with multiple knives, repeatedly stabbed Nitschke.

After the stabbing, when the suspect punctured his victim’s lung, Nitschke said he remembered being drenched in blood, and also when his stabber was brought into the hospital right near him. “When I found out that he died, I thought to myself, ‘Oh, he died.’ I felt bad, but then I thought, ‘He just stabbed me,’” the victim said. Unfortunately, besides his injuries from the stabbing, doctors also found that Nitschke has lung cancer and a blood clot in his brain.

Both the injured man and his dog were treated, with the dog undergoing surgery at a veterinary hospital.

From KOMO:

Deputies, assisted by a K9 unit, searched the area for over two hours but initially failed to locate the suspect. However, at 8:40 a.m., a deputy conducting an area check spotted the suspect on the 800 block of 112th St. S. The suspect fled behind a nearby home, and deputies reported shots fired at 8:47 a.m. … According to a spokesperson, the suspect was armed with multiple knives and was resisting arrest, and approached deputies before shots were fired.

The PCSO told KOMO deputies shot and killed the suspect. Locals told the outlet that shootings and crime in general are becoming increasingly common in the area.

X influencers are identifying the deceased stabber as an “Islamist,” but it is not clear if this is based on any specific details provided by police or witnesses, or whether it is an extrapolation from the stabber's fixation on religion.

The stabber was certainly mentally ill to a certain extent, but I would be curious to know if he has any previous criminal history. Washington state is run by Democrats, and therefore has pro-crime policies.

