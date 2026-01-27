Winter Storm-Hit Grids Rely on Coal, Energy Secretary Celebrates Reliable Energy

As winter storms robbed hundreds of thousands of Americans of electricity, states had to scramble to fall back on reliable energy sources to power their grids, including precisely the energy source that Democrats hate and undermine most.

Advertisement

On Jan. 24, Energy Secretary Chris Wright issued emergency orders about the Texas and mid-Atlantic energy grids. In doing so, he emphasized the importance of having reliable energy sources like coal to fall back upon and noted that the Biden administration tried to snatch away the reliable energy backups from Americans.

Posting the orders on X, Wright explained, “President Trump has made affordable, reliable, and secure energy a top priority, ensuring Americans have the power they need when they need it most. As Winter Storm Fern impacts communities across the country, we will continue doing everything possible to protect lives and keep the lights on.”

Wright clarified in a separate post, commenting on an article about coal powering through the cold, “Coal is powering the nation when it needs it most. In Biden's America, coal would have been phased out, leaving millions of Americans without power and at risk to outages without secure, reliable, power to keep families warm in harsh temperatures.”

Democrats don’t care about keeping the lights on for other citizens as long as they are not affected, and of course, most politicians can afford to fly to warmer climates during winter storms. Misnamed green energy was never about helping ordinary citizens; it was always about enriching a very select section of the elites.

Advertisement

For Our VIPs: Education Department Celebrates School Choice While Lefties Dumb Down Standards

Wright’s emergency order concerning Texas stated the following:

Issued pursuant to Section 202(c) of the Federal Power Act, the order authorizes the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) to deploy backup generation resources at data centers and other major facilities. …DOE estimates more than 35 GW of unused backup generation remains available nationwide. The order will help ERCOT with the extreme temperatures and storm destruction across Texas and reduce costs for Americans during the winter storm.

The mid-Atlantic grid order was very similar:

Issued pursuant to Section 202(c) of the Federal Power Act, the order authorizes PJM Interconnection, LLC (PJM) to run specified resources located within the PJM Region, regardless of limits established by environmental permits or state law.

The reality is that so-called green energy is not only toxic for the environment and very expensive, not to mention dependent upon abusive and child labor in both Africa and China, but it is also inefficient, unreliable, and completely subject to weather changes. Solar panels, unsurprisingly, do not produce energy when it is dark out or there is awful weather, and wind turbines require the right windy conditions.

Advertisement

Indeed, Always on Energy Research estimated in a study this month that New Englanders could end up saving up to $707 billion in the next 25 years if woke authorities rejected "renewables" in favor of gas and oil instead. If only many state authorities were as focused on providing reliable energy to their citizens as the Trump administration is.

Editor’s Note: Support and follow PJ Media’s coverage of winter storms and other key news in this new year. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.