Could New England Taxpayers Save $700 Billion by Rejecting ‘Renewables’ for Gas?

New Englanders could end up saving up to $707 billion in the next 25 years if woke energy and political leaders would stop trying to rely on deceptively named "renewables" and prioritize gas and oil instead.

"Green" energy is expensive, unreliable, inefficient, unprofitable, and toxic for the environment. But the Always on Energy Research Jan. 2026 study titled "Alternatives to New England's Energy Affordability Crisis" focused on the expense of so-called "renewables." While the name "renewables" sounds full of positivity and promise, it masks a whole host of problems, including how high the cost is and how low the return is.

The study summed up the key data from the authors' research and estimates for how much New Englanders could save by a reliance on either gas or nuclear power rather than so much emphasis on "renewables":

The Natural Gas scenario saves New England residents $707.9 billion through 2050, the Happy Medium scenario saves them $618.9 billion, and the Nuclear scenario saves them $399.5 billion, compared to the Renewable scenario. Data from AOER’s compliance cost model.

That's a crazy amount of money, for the nuclear scenario and most especially for the natural gas scenario. Woke climate alarmism is excessively expensive for taxpayers and indeed for anyone who has electricity -- which basically covers everyone in the First World, including America. The politicians who money launder and the companies that produce the "renewable" boondoggles benefit, but ordinary citizens don't.

Solar panels do not produce energy when it is dark out or there’s bad weather, and wind turbines, of course, require wind. Climate alarmists love to claim that solar panels and wind turbines store "extra" energy, but that situation exists almost entirely in their imaginations rather than in reality.

Wind turbines are also very prone to breaking down, and neither turbines nor solar panels are safely recyclable. Then there's the fact that the panels and turbines rely on abusive and child labor in Africa and China. Why would anyone want these "renewables" except for ideological purposes?

The study on New England energy also said:

Requiring the electrification of the home heating and transportation sectors will nearly double peak electricity demand on the ISO-NE system and increase overall electricity demand by 106 percent. Building enough capacity to meet these requirements—a challenge that is compounded by the shift toward non-dispatchable generation resources like offshore wind, onshore wind, solar photovoltaic systems, and battery storage, and away from natural gas generation—will cause electricity prices to skyrocket. Our analysis determined that meeting these decarbonization and electrification policies would nearly cost New England electricity customers an additional $815 billion through 2050, compared to the cost of operating the current electric grid, and make the region more vulnerable to rolling blackouts.

As noted above, solar panels and wind turbines don't produce sufficient energy, hence the blackouts. There really is no upside.

