The Morning Briefing: Hide Your Bunnies — Marjorie Taylor Greene Is Now MAGA's Crazy Ex

Top O' the Briefing
Happy Tuesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. (In preparation for a whirlwind book tour, the Sine Qua Non Sequitur is at a yoga-based limerick writing intensive somewhere in Newfoundland.)
Sooner or later, I will have to get around to updating my pop culture references. For the moment, I'll just have to hope that the majority of the readers here in Briefing Land got the headline's allusion to an almost 40-year-old movie.
We're going to take a quick break today from any news regarding Minneapolis, and not only because I am sick of typing "Minneapolis" every day. It's a pity that civil unrest doesn't break out in places like Nome or Fargo. That would be a lot easier on my carpal tunnels, if not on the fine people of Nome or Fargo.
Today's "M" word comes from within our own ranks. Marjorie Taylor Greene was, at one time, a solid Republican before she decided to bail on Congress and strike out for some of that filthy Never Trump lucre out in the private sector. She took a few weeks off after her premature departure from the House of Representatives at the beginning of last month but is now ready to make us regret that we ever liked her.
This is from my colleague Jeff Charles over at Townhall:
Former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene slammed the Trump administration and the MAGA movement, claiming it was “all a lie.”
During a recent interview with podcaster Kim Iversen, Greene lashed out at President Donald Trump, accusing him of failing to address the economic woes Americans are facing.
“MAGA is, I think, people are realizing, it was all a lie. It was a big lie for the people,” Greene said.
Well, if it was a lie (spoiler: it wasn't/isn't), Greene was a big part of creating and spreading it. She was a staunch supporter of President Trump's as he was fighting to return to office, and then after he was back in office for his second term. Things took a weird turn last year, and Notorious MTG decided that she wasn't getting enough attention from the president. Name-calling ensued, and it soon became apparent that Trump would not be endorsing her for reelection.
Internecine squabbles are nothing unusual in the Republican Party; we're not a single-brained organism like the Democrats, after all. Greene's foot-stomping might have been less irritating and more understandable had she not played a very whiny victim card when she announced her resignation. When I wrote about it last November, I said that Greene had a "Michelle Obama moment" when she listed her grievances as she informed the public that she was heading out the door. It was that bad.
I don't think Republicans should be supporting President Trump right now because I have some sort of cultish devotion to him — I didn't even get my first MAGA hat until the summer of 2024. No, any American proclaiming to be a conservative and/or Republican but who isn't on board with Trump's agenda is aiding and abetting the Democrats. These aren't normal times. If the Dems get the White House back soon, we're not looking at a continuation of the cyclical nature of American politics; we'll be staring at the final days of the Republic.
That's why MTG's break from the pack is a garbage and dangerous move.
When I was still a fan of hers, even other conservatives would tell me that she was crazy. My reply was always, "Yeah, but she's our crazy."
Now she's a rogue crazy. They're never any good to anyone.
Contributions to the Mailbag of Magnificence can be sent to [email protected]
Click the button to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It's free and it supports conservative media!
Everything Isn't Awful
"Watered Otter" is The Psychedelic Furs' most underrated album.
Very important to keep her otter watered in the garden pic.twitter.com/Z3pxtl1gSp— Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) February 2, 2026
PJ Media
VodkaPundit. And so It Begins: AIs Now Talking With One Another Behind Our Backs
Costa Rica Voted in a New President, and Something Kind of Wild Happened
Democrats Plan to Cosplay Project 2025 With Their Own ‘Project 2029,’ and I Can't Even
VodkaPundit, Part Deux. Trump Was No Draft-Dodger, and Here's the Timeline That Proves It
Hey, Creatures, Leave Those Kids Alone: The Worst Form of Liberal 'Privilege' Yet
That Must Have Been One Heck of a Phone Call
So there's that... New York Released Almost 7,000 Criminal Illegal Aliens
Nicki Minaj Calls Out Christian Voters Supporting Democrats After Minnesota Church Chaos
18 Percent of Fed-Funded Home Health Care Is in Los Angeles County, and Fraud Is Rampant
Singer Jelly Roll Furnished Only Good Moment of the Night at Grammys
Boston’s Mayor Wu Has a Great Idea, If Destroying the Nation Is a Great Idea
The Curious Case of George Zinn and What It Tells Us
How Groundhog Day Became America’s Favorite Fake Forecast
Planned Parenthood's Funding Fight: A Retreat or a Policy Reset?
Will Prince Andrew Be the First Celeb Who Claims He Was Blackmailed by Jeffrey Epstein?
Tim Walz Is the Next George Wallace
Masked Leftists Assault Reporter for Filming Anti-ICE Roadblock
Even CNN Admits That Democrats Are Screwed
Judge Ordered Illegal Alien Criminal Released on a Date That Doesn't Exist
DHS, Energy Department Address Winter Storms’ Aftermath in Mississippi, Florida
Did Sen. Kennedy Call for a Shake-Up at DHS?
McNugget Caviar: McDonald's Latest Dare to the Taste Buds
Townhall Mothership
Schlichter. The Democrats’ Empty Threats of Oppression
Here's How Democrats Are Making Their Cities Even More Dangerous
Crazy ex-girlfriend alert. Marjorie Taylor Greene Attacks MAGA, Says It 'Was All a Lie'
LOCK HER UP! Kathy Hochul Vows to Impede ICE Operations in New York
Yeah...no. The New Republic: Second Amendment Failed Pretti
Hawaii Senate Committee to Hear Trio of Bad Bills, Including Gun Maker Extortion Act
HB 601 and the Cost of Republican Inaction in Georgia
Haiti Is Not Great Anymore, Apparently
California AG Sues Children's Hospital to Force Them to Resume Gender Affirming Care
Cuba Starting to Get Those Venezuela Vibes
Boom: People Teeing Off on Mamdani Already As Reality Sets In
Pima County Sheriff Reveals Chilling New Theory on Disappearance of Savannah Guthrie's Mom
About That TRO Regarding Evidence From the Pretti Shooting...
Burn it all down. Coached to Be Anti-ICE by Teachers, Preschoolers Hold Anti-ICE Rally at School
WOMP WOMP: LAPD Says It Won’t Enforce Governor’s Mask Ban on Federal Agents\
Oh. Woman Posts Video of Herself Kickboxing, Says It's Time to Start Training for MAGA and ICE
VIP
The War on Excellence Has Reached Our Classrooms
‘Be Thou My Vision’: Candlemas and Revelations of God
Predator Watch: Former 'The Voice' Contestant, 26, Dies After Snake Bite
Adventures in the Patriarchy™: Anti-ICE Karens Gone Wild! Part XXII
It’s Groundhog Day! That Means Six More Weeks Of…
NYT: Trump’s Counterterror Chief Has ‘Falsely Argued That Violence Is a Fundamental Part of Islam’
In the UK, Dogs are Making the Countryside... Too White
Around the Interwebz
Christopher Nolan On Why He Wanted To Run The DGA While Making ‘The Odyssey’
SpaceX acquires xAI, plans 1 million satellite constellation to power it
Who Was St. Brigid? The Irish Saint Who Might Have Been a Goddess First
The Kruiser Kabana
Kabana Gallery
Black Hollyhock - Blue Larkspur #artbots #okeeffe pic.twitter.com/dZzpJn6z2U— Georgia O'Keeffe (@artistokeeffe) February 2, 2026
Kabana Comedy/Tunes
POTUS Press Today
Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a WHOPPING 60% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member