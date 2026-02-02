Masked Leftists Assault Reporter for Filming Anti-ICE Roadblock

A group of masked leftist protesters in insurrection-plagued Minneapolis not only set up a blockade to interfere illegally in ICE operations, some of the protesters assaulted a Daily Caller reporter filming their actions.

The layers of hypocrisy in the incident below are intense. First of all, you have people who object to lawful borders setting up unlawful borders. Secondly, we see people who love to justify their violence by claiming they are filming federal operations then violently assaulting someone who was simply filming their activities.

The activists ran the license plate of my Uber drive in their database to check if he is an ICE agent , this very well organized , I asked them directly about this @DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/fbIrAww9Me — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) February 2, 2026

Finally, what makes it so particularly ironic is that the Daily Caller reporter is Hispanic. Author Julio Rosas dryly commented, “I was told that if Trump was back in the Oval Office, Latinos would be mindlessly attacked by bigots…I guess they were right.” Even more ironically, a separate video Ventura posted shows a (white) protestor harassing his Somali Uber driver, accusing the driver of being an ICE agent.

And yes, by the way, it is illegal to interfere directly in federal immigration operations (see 18 U.S. Code § 115). So depending on what exactly was happening with the traffic blockade that Ventura filmed, the activities probably were criminal. We can add it to that the crime of assault committed by several of the masked militants.

As you can see above, the Daily Caller’s Jorge Ventura and Erik Herrera were just trying to do their jobs. Ventura has covered the violence of the riots in Minneapolis, including the increasingly bold behavior of protesters after Donald Trump pulled Border Patrol chief Greg Bovino out of the city. That brazen behavior seems to include assaulting honest reporters, while simultaneously showing moral cowardice by hiding their own identities as much as possible.

Indeed, the protestors in Ventura's video obviously have two main goals in the attack, the first being to scare away the reporter and cameraman by any means possible, including attempted theft and assault, and the second being to protect themselves from the consequences of what they well know to be illegal actions. Despite being already completely masked, the protestors also tried to protect their identities further by holding their hands in front of their shrouded faces. It is the classic instance of bullies being cowards. They are extremely aggressive when it comes to attacking others unjustly, but turn into cringing weasels as soon as they think they might face consequences.

Interestingly, after Ventura posted his videos, Minneapolis police — who often refuse to back up ICE — helped federal agents clear at least one street blockade. Ventura reposted an image of the clean-up and noted the timeline of the clean-up coming after he called attention to illegal activities surrounding the blockade.

Leftist protestors in Minneapolis are domestic terrorists, not warriors for justice. As an ex-CIA official told Fox News, these protestors exhibit the classic hallmarks of insurgency. And it is time for a federal crackdown to halt the violence and support immigration officers.

