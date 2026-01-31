Ex-CIA Officer Says Minneapolis Rioters Use Insurgency Tactics

According to a long time expert, the networks of leftist protestors and domestic terrorists in Minneapolis display the classic hallmarks of insurgency groups.

President Donald Trump cannot trust any Democrats, especially not Tim Walz and Jacob Frey, so for the safety of federal immigration officers, he probably should have invoked the Insurrection Act in Minneapolis. Certainly the radical leftists there are not mere random mobs of grassroots activists. There is evidence that Chinese Communist-tied sources fund them, and Rick de la Torre, a retired CIA senior operations officer and chief of station, believes something more ominous is at work.

Advertisement

The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) is involved in many shady operations around the world, but therefore it is not surprising if its experts recognize similarly shady and dangerous operations here in America. “The violence and rebellion that we’re seeing on the streets of Minneapolis is like an insurgency,” De la Torre told Fox News. He spent twenty years tracking insurgency groups everywhere from the Philippines to Afghanistan, so this is truly his area of expertise.

🚨 BREAKING: It is like a TOTAL WAR ZONE right now in Minneapolis after leftist rioters stormed federal agents, supporting the armed man who was killed in self defense by BP



THIS IS INSANE! These people didn't even wait to find out if the man was armed!



FREY AND WALZ CAUSED IT pic.twitter.com/B7HPWjUFbt — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 24, 2026

“All of the evidence I’ve seen indicates to me that the insurgency is funded by foreign adversaries who want to see violence and Americans fighting each other,” De la Torre continued. Audible mass alerts, local embeds, training for target and environmental identification, narrative forming, and both material and logistical support are all warning flags.

For Our VIPs: Bill Gates, Jeffrey Epstein, and the Mask of ‘Philanthropy’

Advertisement

De la Torre said, “What these groups are trying to do is destroy everything that makes America great: our history, our belief systems, our freedoms, our family unit, our self, our religion, everything. In their minds, all that has to be destroyed so that the system they want to bring about can be progressed. That means the end of free enterprise and America as we know it.”

How, more specifically, does De la Torre see the Minneapolis activists as an insurgency? “The usage of hi-tech equipment, communications, the tactics they employ to track individuals, to break things up into zones, to have a chain of command. Someone is in charge of communications, someone is in charge of moving people, someone is in charge of even medical help. This is all textbook violent revolution,” he said.

Fox explained further:

Encrypted Signal chats, command-and-control centers, rapid-response propaganda and orchestrated tear-gas clashes with law enforcement have served to mobilize forces and manipulate public opinion in the ongoing conflict. Close analysis of guidelines distributed online by anti-ICE groups and the minute-by-minute events surrounding the Pretti's death reveal tactics and strategy well-known to military and intelligence analysts as the elements of global insurgencies…decentralized movements embed within civilian populations, rely on rapid communications, exploit triggering events and sustain momentum through logistics, narrative control and persistent surveillance of their perceived adversaries.

Advertisement

From paid protestors to professional agitators, this is obviously not an organic movement. And if Republicans don’t take it seriously, the insurgency will spread across America.

Editor’s Note: Support and follow PJ Media’s coverage of violent insurrection and other key news in this new year. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.