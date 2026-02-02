Judge Ordered Illegal Alien Criminal Released on a Date That Doesn't Exist

The woke judge who ordered the Trump administration to release the illegal alien father who abandoned his kid to escape justice dated his outrageous order for a calendar day that does not and has never existed in reality.

Democrats built up a massive sob story campaign over Adrian Conejo Arias after sharing sad photos of his five-year-old boy alone and in Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody. What neither those propagandists nor Clinton-appointed Judge Fred Biery want you to know is that ICE had to take charge of the child because his criminal father abandoned him and his heartless mother refused to take custody. To crown the whole, Biery’s order is dated February 31. I don’t know about you, but I call that the perfect loophole for the Trump administration to ignore the illegitimate order.

On January 20, ICE conducted a targeted operation to arrest Adrian Alexander Conejo Arias. As agents approached the driver Adrian Alexander Conejo Arias, fled on foot—abandoning his child. For the child’s safety, one of our ICE officers remained with the child while the other… https://t.co/yJVf5B66lQ — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) January 22, 2026

The order from Biery, as it appears on Document Cloud, ends with extreme self-righteousness, outrageous mendacity, and laughable stupidity:

Philadelphia, September 17, 1787: "Well, Dr. Franklin, what do we have?" "A republic, if you can keep it.” With a judicial finger in the constitutional dike, It is so ORDERED. Signed this 31st day of February, 2026.

Maybe if Biery had spent more time honestly studying the calendar and the Constitution, instead of patting himself on the back for his nobility, he would know that illegal aliens can be arrested and deported without a warrant, that February has only 28 days, and that our founding documents apply specifically to citizens’ rights.

Biery’s entire order is so smug that it is vomit-inducing, as he pretends that arresting and removing foreign criminals is exactly the same as what King George did to Americans leading up to the Revolution. News flash, Biery: the Americans were furious because their rights as British citizens were under assault, and the Founders themselves advocated for strictly limited immigration policies.

Biery quoted Thomas Jefferson, but he conveniently forgot the quotes where Jefferson demanded that immigrants conform to “our established rules” or where Jefferson asked, is “rapid population [growth] by as great importations of foreigners as possible... founded in good policy?... They will bring with them the principles of the governments they leave, imbibed in their early youth; or, if able to throw them off, it will be in exchange for an unbounded licentiousness, passing, as is usual, from one extreme to another.”

It’s not that the Founders rejected immigration altogether, but rather that they understood mass migration, particularly mass migration not in conformity with laws, would inevitably change America, and not for the better. They were absolutely right, as the Biden administration’s open borders crisis, not to mention the mass immigration under previous presidents, has amply proven. Then again, Democrats deliberately want to transform America and rig elections via illegal migration, so they actually are working for the very goal which Jefferson labeled dangerous.

Federal immigration officers can arrest any illegal alien without a warrant, and of course, have the power to remove said illegal alien from the country. Biery’s political theory is as atrocious as his ability to read the calendar.

