Will Minnesota Lose a Congressional Seat After Illegal Alien Deportations?

Did you know that Minnesota held onto a congressional seat during the last census by a bare 89 people? And does this indicate to us another reason why Democrats are outraged at deportations of thousands of illegal aliens from the state?

As I have previously noted, Democrats could use illegal alien populations to rig Congress and the electoral college in their favor. How? Back in 2021, Joe “Open Borders” Biden signed an executive order requiring the U.S. Census Bureau to include all residents in its U.S. population calculations — even those who aren’t citizens.

Also in 2021, AP reported that Minnesota held onto one of its eight congressional seats by an extremely small number of people, namely, 89. Lefty AP enthusiastically declared that Minnesota had a better population growth rate than the national average. Interestingly, however, while Minnesota is not officially a sanctuary state, it essentially operates as one, meaning that it has long been delighted to welcome in illegal aliens and fake refugees. That is why the Somali fraud scandal is so egregious there.

All of which is to say that it is entirely possible Minnesota could be losing a congressional seat after the 2026 census. If any illegal aliens or refugees who have overstayed their temporary protected status were among those who helped Minnesota hang onto its congressional seat, that gives the Democrat-run state a problem.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced this week that arrests in Minnesota have topped 2,000: “In 5 weeks, [ICE] has arrested and removed OVER 2,500 murders, fraudsters, predators, and gang members — the worst of the worst — from Minnesota. There is nothing that will stop ICE from putting American families, American children, and American lives FIRST.”

Presuming those 2,500+ criminals are deported, or at least removed from Minnesota, that would seem to deprive Minnesota of a congressional seat, presuming they were in fact counting just population rather than strictly citizens in the last U.S. census (which technically speaking was 2020).

Weirdly enough, KARE11 reported in 2020 that Minnesota was set to fall short of its eighth congressional seat by more than 25,500 people. As of 2023, there were at least 130,000 illegal aliens in the state, and the number has almost certainly grown quite a bit since then, given that the Democrats running Minnesota such as Gov. Tim Walz were fully on board with the Biden administration’s disastrous immigration policies.

Illegal aliens made up more than 2% of the Minnesota population as of 2023. If some or all of those illegal aliens helped Minnesota keep its congressional seat back in 2020/1, that means Minnesota actually cannot licitly hang onto the seat.

It will be interesting to see the results of this upcoming census, and how congressional apportionment falls out. It could be that part of Democrats’ panic over illegal alien deportations and their scrambling to gerrymander are partly based in a fear that without illegal aliens, they cannot hold onto all of their seats in Congress.

