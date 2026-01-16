Minneapolis Anti-ICE Riots Escalate in Violence

Catherine Salgado | 2:35 PM on January 16, 2026
AP Photo/Abbie Parr

The leftist anti-ICE riots have definitely reached crisis levels as domestic terrorists destroy both federal and civilian property and commit felonious assault.

Ever since an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer shot leftist terrorist Renee Good as she rammed her car into him, Minneapolis has been a scene of all-out violent chaos. Donald Trump threatened to invoke the Insurrection Act, and he should do so. In spite of the riots, ICE arrested 2,500 criminals in the past month or so. One of the illegal aliens murdered a baby.

Advertisement

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) arrested twelve Minneapolis protestors last night for committing felonies as they attacked law enforcement and a federal vehicle. One of those arrestees had a gun and extra ammunition on him as he assaulted officers. “After law enforcement deployed crowd control measures to calm an increasingly volatile crowd, the individual kicked a metal smoke cannister at officers. He then pushed an officer, and he was arrested for assault. While being arrested he stated he had a firearm, which was located along with a box of ammunition. He was not carrying his concealed carry permit,” DHS explained.

CNN — presuming we can trust anything the Crazy News Network says — announced today that federal law enforcement is still arresting protestors who clashed with them outside the Minneapolis federal building. Just listen to the hysteria in the CNN propagandist’s voice as she reports “one, two, three, four, five — five — at least five” officers arresting one protester. Conveniently, she leaves out the context of what the protester was doing to be tackled.

Advertisement

Assaults against ICE are up by 1,300% as of the beginning of this year. Vehicular attacks on them have increased by a horrifying 3,200%, and death threats by 8,000%.

RelatedFlorida Arrests Violent Activist as Minneapolis Lets Rioters Destroy Fed Property

Independent journalist Nick Sortor reported several days ago that rioters were randomly wrecking civilians’ cars that had no connection to ICE. Today, he begged President Donald Trump to invoke the Insurrection Act as rioters set traps, like pouring water on the icy streets to cause federal vehicles to skid off the road. Domestic terrorists are also blocking roads to prevent the arrests of dangerous foreign criminals.

Sortor took video of a mob of apparent Antifa terrorists wrecking a federal vehicle and stealing federal property, including Homeland Security documents and weaponry with ammunition. The FBI has since arrested multiple lefty thugs in connection with the destruction and theft.

Advertisement

Earlier this week, an ICE officer had to shoot an illegal alien criminal in the leg after the alien and others violently assaulted the officer with a shovel, endangering his life. Naturally, mobs of protestors quickly gathered to scream that ICE agents were murderers.

Editor’s Note: Support and follow PJ Media’s coverage of domestic terrorism and other key news in this new year. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Catherine Salgado

Catherine Salgado is a contributor for PJ Media. She also writes for The Rogue Review, Media Research Center, and her Substack Pro Deo et Libertate. She received the Andrew Breitbart MVP award for August 2021 from The Rogue Review for her journalism.

Read more by Catherine Salgado

Category:

NEWS & POLITICS

Tags:

DOMESTIC TERRORISM ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION MINNESOTA RIOTS

Recommended

Hakeem Jeffries Just Crossed a Dangerous Line That Can’t Be Uncrossed Matt Margolis
Oglala Sioux Chief Lied About ICE Locking up Tribe Members Rick Moran
I (Almost) Watched Starfleet Academy So You Don’t Have To Stephen Green
The Morning Briefing: Aging Melba Toast Mobs Are Further Proof of Dems' Irrelevance Stephen Kruiser
This Interview Just Destroyed a Major Conspiracy Theory About Charlie Kirk’s Assassin Matt Margolis
As It Turns Out, Timothy Busfield Has a Decades-Long History of Abuse Allegations Sarah Anderson

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement

Trending

Editor's Choice

Sky Candy New Year's Afterparty
Ezra Klein Calls It ‘Beautiful.’ James Talarico Calls It ‘Christian.’ It’s Neither.
Iranian Calls Out Leftists’ Hypocrisy, and She Couldn't Be More Right
Advertisement