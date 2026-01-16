Minneapolis Anti-ICE Riots Escalate in Violence

The leftist anti-ICE riots have definitely reached crisis levels as domestic terrorists destroy both federal and civilian property and commit felonious assault.

Ever since an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer shot leftist terrorist Renee Good as she rammed her car into him, Minneapolis has been a scene of all-out violent chaos. Donald Trump threatened to invoke the Insurrection Act, and he should do so. In spite of the riots, ICE arrested 2,500 criminals in the past month or so. One of the illegal aliens murdered a baby.

In 5 weeks, @ICEgov has arrested and removed OVER 2,500 murders, fraudsters, predators, and gang members — the worst of the worst — from Minnesota.



There is nothing that will stop ICE from putting American families, American children, and American lives FIRST.@TriciaOhio pic.twitter.com/OArocte3w6 — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) January 16, 2026

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) arrested twelve Minneapolis protestors last night for committing felonies as they attacked law enforcement and a federal vehicle. One of those arrestees had a gun and extra ammunition on him as he assaulted officers. “After law enforcement deployed crowd control measures to calm an increasingly volatile crowd, the individual kicked a metal smoke cannister at officers. He then pushed an officer, and he was arrested for assault. While being arrested he stated he had a firearm, which was located along with a box of ammunition. He was not carrying his concealed carry permit,” DHS explained.

We caught one of the individuals that was part of destroying the FBI vehicles. He will now be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.



His life has been changed forever due to his foolishness. Don’t be like him. https://t.co/m9sLDm7vmO pic.twitter.com/cgKOY5b8ld — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) January 16, 2026

CNN — presuming we can trust anything the Crazy News Network says — announced today that federal law enforcement is still arresting protestors who clashed with them outside the Minneapolis federal building. Just listen to the hysteria in the CNN propagandist’s voice as she reports “one, two, three, four, five — five — at least five” officers arresting one protester. Conveniently, she leaves out the context of what the protester was doing to be tackled.

NOW: Anti-ICE protesters being arrested outside federal building in Minneapolis pic.twitter.com/7v8YZv1Jeb — Rapid Report (@RapidReport2025) January 16, 2026

Assaults against ICE are up by 1,300% as of the beginning of this year. Vehicular attacks on them have increased by a horrifying 3,200%, and death threats by 8,000%.

Independent journalist Nick Sortor reported several days ago that rioters were randomly wrecking civilians’ cars that had no connection to ICE. Today, he begged President Donald Trump to invoke the Insurrection Act as rioters set traps, like pouring water on the icy streets to cause federal vehicles to skid off the road. Domestic terrorists are also blocking roads to prevent the arrests of dangerous foreign criminals.

Dear Mr. President,



As a reporter who has been on the frontlines of the Minnesota uprising since the moment it started almost 10 days ago, I can confirm Gov. Walz DID NOT head your warning to quell the riots attacking ICE agents today.



Once again, state and local authorities… pic.twitter.com/fkrgOXc2Kk — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 16, 2026

Sortor took video of a mob of apparent Antifa terrorists wrecking a federal vehicle and stealing federal property, including Homeland Security documents and weaponry with ammunition. The FBI has since arrested multiple lefty thugs in connection with the destruction and theft.

🚨 BREAKING: Minneapolis rioters successfully BROKE OPEN a weapons locker in a federal vehicle and STOLE A RIFLE and ammunition before fleeing



I captured the thief’s face and license plate on the getaway vehicle.



PLEASE SHARE and HELP IDENTIFY this POS.



I have forwarded this… pic.twitter.com/7rwfIsN7v6 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 15, 2026

Earlier this week, an ICE officer had to shoot an illegal alien criminal in the leg after the alien and others violently assaulted the officer with a shovel, endangering his life. Naturally, mobs of protestors quickly gathered to scream that ICE agents were murderers.

