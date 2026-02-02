Nicki Minaj Calls Out Christian Voters Supporting Democrats After Minnesota Church Chaos

Rap superstar Nicki Minaj continues to shock fans and conservatives across the country with the sheer amount of common sense that keeps coming out of her mouth. Minaj put Democrats on blast after leftist artists at the Grammys ridiculed her during the award ceremony on Sunday evening. That’s hilarious, considering that the Grammys amount to little more than rich entertainers in the music industry getting together to clap each other on the back. The ceremony does not in any way represent true, high-quality artistry.

Minaj also directed pointed words at Christians who might consider casting a ballot for Democratic Party candidates in future elections, calling them “foolish.” Once again, she nailed it. Democrats have made it crystal clear that they are anti-Christian to the core. These are the same people who infiltrated the FBI and targeted traditional Catholics and Christians as “homegrown” right-wing terrorists, and who arrested those who boldly spoke out against the slaughter of the pre-born.

If you are a Christian and seriously consider voting Democrat, you vote against your own self-interest and against the interests of your brothers and sisters in Christ. You also support an agenda that runs directly contrary to everything Sacred Scripture clearly teaches.

In a post on X following the Grammys, Minaj wrote, “Any Christian who votes democrat again is a fool. They’re showing people that it’s ok to disrupt a church during worship. This is how they truly feel about you. The veil is lifted. No morals. No integrity. It’s not enough for them to have an opinion, they’ve escalated to physical intrusion of places of worship. The demons inside of them are so bothered. All the time.”

As they do their ritual tonight, God almighty will reveal himself to them. The ritual will backfire on them. God will not be mocked. Blessed is the MIGHTY NAME OF JESUS CHRIST. Every tongue that rises up against me in judgement shall be condemned & put to shame. Watch 🪄✨ — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) February 2, 2026

Grammy host Trevor Noah — perhaps one of the least funny people in Hollywood, even worse than Stephen Colbert — took shots at Minaj and her recent expression of admiration for President Donald Trump. Keep in mind, Noah left hosting Comedy Central’s Daily Show after the program lost 75% of its viewership.

“Nicki Minaj is not here,” Noah said during the broadcast. “She is still at the White House with Donald Trump discussing very important issues.” Queer artist and actor Billy Porter also slammed Minaj during a red-carpet interview, bluntly saying, “f**k her.”

Minaj, much like the president, does not sit back on her haunches when critics unfairly target and attack her. Much to the chagrin of the left, she punches back — hard. The rapper tore into Noah, referring to him as a closeted gay man and saying, “Trevor refuses to come out the closet when everyone in the industry knows his boyfriend. Allegedly.”

She then claimed that a top pop artist is a Satanist, writing:

Your favorite artist has been practicing rituals in a satanic cult where they take babies from other countries & mutilate & kill them as a form of a blood sacrifice to their God. You see, when your master is satan, you must constantly shed blood. However, the JIG IS UP. pic.twitter.com/AFyiiWGATm — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) February 2, 2026

Minaj followed that statement with a scorching proclamation of God’s supremacy, saying, “As they do their ritual tonight, God almighty will reveal himself to them. The ritual will backfire on them. God will not be mocked. Blessed is the MIGHTY NAME OF JESUS CHRIST. Every tongue that rises up against me in judgement shall be condemned & put to shame. Watch.”

President Trump also expressed displeasure over many of the attacks directed at him during the Grammys, threatening to sue Noah for spreading claims that link Trump to convicted child molester Jeffrey Epstein.

