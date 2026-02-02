Boston’s Mayor Wu Has a Great Idea, if Destroying the Nation Is a Great Idea

In a brief video clip that resurfaced on Saturday and quickly went viral, Boston’s far-left Mayor Michelle Wu summed up what no doubt many of her fellow leftists take to be axiomatically true. If it even came close to being implemented, it would destroy the United States utterly, but after all, what do leftists care about preserving what they think of as a racist, imperialist entity existing on stolen land? And so as far as they’re concerned, the destruction of the nation wouldn’t be a bug, but a feature.

In the clip, which actually dates from March 2025 but which Mass Daily News reposted on X Saturday, quickly racking up nearly five million views, Wu says simply: “Every single human being has the legal right to come to the United States and seek shelter.”

The mind reels. Yes, Michelle Wu is a leftist, but one might have assumed that she nevertheless possessed some rudimentary ability to think at least somewhat clearly. After all, she managed to rise to the top of the leftist heap and get herself elected mayor of Boston. She can’t really be this stupid, can she?

Well, uh, yeah, she can. Her mind is by now so brimming with propaganda and cant and hive-mind ideas and sloganeering that her rancid ideology has completely overwhelmed her ability to evaluate ideas in a remotely rational manner. She is so used to the idea that it is morally wrong and evil to oppose an inundation of migrants into the United States that now she thinks that placing any restrictions at all on immigration, such that even one person on earth is prevented from coming here and pursuing the American Dream, is a sign of resurgent fascism in Donald Trump’s Amerikkka.

Michelle Wu obviously hasn’t done so, but rational people should pause for a moment and consider the implications of her claim that every last human being on the planet has a right to come to the United States. There are around 8.3 billion people on the planet, which means that nearly eight billion people currently live outside the United States.

What Michelle Wu is actually saying is not only that eight billion people should be welcomed into our poor borderless land, but that then the much smaller number of working people in the United States are obligated to pay for their upkeep. Socialism, after all, is being generous with other people’s money, and so Michelle Wu is essentially demanding that the productive people of this nation, who are already shouldering the burden of our corrupt and bloated welfare system, must take on the additional responsibility of the care and feeding of literally everyone in the world.

In a sense, Wu is recommending that America’s post-World War II foreign policy be brought back home, but otherwise left unchanged. Instead of showering American taxpayer money on ungrateful populations and corrupt rulers in far-off lands, in hopes that we might buy a friend or two along the way, or at very least provide a convenient means of money laundering and wealth enhancement for Democrat politicians, we’d just bring everyone here and save ourselves the trouble of going overseas to give them money.

It is, of course, absurd and immoral any way you slice it. If the Democrat Party were remotely sane, its top dogs would be so embarrassed that they would be calling for Michelle Wu to resign, so that someone who is a bit more subtle about their agenda can replace her. For in the final analysis, as crazy as what Michelle Wu said was, it is the (otherwise unstated) position of the Democrats in general. If it weren’t, you might have heard at least one Democrat leader acknowledging the need for secure borders, or for some sensible limitations on immigration.

Instead, they spend all their time excoriating Orange Man Bad for the crime of trying to remove illegal criminal migrants from our land. They clearly wouldn’t mind if eight billion people really did make their way to Mexico and start streaming across the border. All they would see happening was a happy new influx of Democrat voters. Short-term political gain, even at the expense of the very life of the nation itself, is what they’re all about.

Michelle Wu is not unusual. In fact, she is a fairly typical leftist.