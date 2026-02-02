18 Percent of Fed-Funded Home Health Care Is in Los Angeles County, and Fraud Is Rampant

Los Angeles County accounts for almost a fifth of all home healthcare billed to the federal government in the United States, and the Trump administration is crying fraud.

Administrator for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, Mehmet Oz, told the press, "You've got hospice that's grown seven-fold in the last five years. They represent about three and a half billion dollars of fraud, we believe, just in L.A. County." Just think of that cost to U.S. taxpayers from only one county in California. Who knows how many other counties in California, let alone across the country, are also guilty of major fraud of this type?

Mehmet Oz on the massive hospice fraud taking place in LA:



"Eighteen percent of the whole country's home health care billing is coming out of Los Angeles County. How is that possible?"

— The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) February 2, 2026

Ghost patients, shell companies, and shady locations are all part of the fraud Oz highlighted. He asked, "Eighteen percent of the whole country's home health care billing is coming out of Los Angeles County. How is that possible?" The high likelihood is that the increase in hospice healthcare is a fraud scam like the Somali daycare scam in Minnesota.

Oz said in a previous video that showed him in multiple spots in Los Angeles labeled as locations of fake hospices that Russian and Armenian mafia are particularly active in exploiting federal hospice funding. He found 42 alleged hospice providers within just four blocks.

“In this 4 block area, there are 42 hospices. So either there are a lot of people dying here, or you’ve got fraudulent activity that is so good, that everyone wants to get into it.”



— Ashley (TeamTrump47) (@TeamTrump47) January 27, 2026

In the San Fernando Valley, 112 hospice providers all listed the same building as their location. Fox News went to check out this allegedly bustling building and found that there was not a person in sight. Just as fake daycares in Minnesota, Washington, and Ohio had no children, the fake hospice agencies are not providing services to any elderly people.

And unfortunately, since California is a woke sanctuary state with very corrupt Democrat politicians, the likelihood is that the state's leaders have no serious interest in clearing out fraud. Probably neither do Los Angeles officials. This will require federal efforts.

Los Angeles has 1,923 hospice providers, which surpasses the total from 36 other states combined, according to The Post Millennial and Fox. Quite a few fraudsters have learned how to bribe elderly people into giving up their Medicare numbers in exchange for free stuff like walkers. Then fake providers buy the numbers for $1,000-$3,000 apiece. While real hospice patients are supposed to be within six months of expected death, fraudulent hospice providers will sometimes trade patient numbers to allay suspicions over the length of time they claim the individuals have been in hospice.

Sometimes, patients who are relatively healthy have no idea that they are allegedly receiving hospice care until they try to receive care for some other medical reason. Los Angeles hospice providers received $260 a day per patient, so obviously, fraudsters have a large incentive to claim as many fake patients as possible. Oz believes criminals bribed doctors to help them maintain the fiction. One hospice owner admitted that providers do not have to limit the number of people they claim, and applicants can even be living abroad.

A whistleblower clarified, "It's all just paperwork. I could fill [an application] out in Kazakhstan if I want and get a hospice license." This raises the question of how many alleged providers are even living in California while receiving American taxpayer money.

