New SNAP Requirements Take Effect

New requirements to keep unjustifiable leeches off the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) took effect on February 1.

ABC News hysterically announced that “millions” are “at risk of losing benefits.” Naturally, the mainstream media hacks want all of us to have a trigger reaction of horror and start bewailing the fate of starving masses, but the reality is that there are millions of people on the taxpayer-funded program who should not be receiving it. There is not going to be mass starvation with SNAP reforms. The truth is that the majority of people on welfare, whether that is SNAP or another program, should not be receiving endless amounts of other people‘s money, no strings attached.

Advertisement

America’s current welfare system is a disturbing example of how we do not learn from history and how we have strayed from our own political roots. First of all, major and permanent federal welfare programs are a socialist idea, and the Founding Fathers would not approve.

Secondly, if we want to know how great nations go bankrupt on generational welfare, we could study the history of the Roman Empire. It doesn’t end well. And with the U.S. national debt at $38.69 trillion and increasing every second, it is obvious we need to institute very dramatic reforms if we are not to fall off the financial cliff at last.

Recommended: Exclusive: How Israel Prepares for Saving Lives in Mass Casualty Crises

Fortunately, the Trump administration has been working hard to reform SNAP, including through new requirements in the One Big Beautiful Bill, as Fox Business explained:

Starting [Feb. 1], adults between the ages of 18 and 64 without dependent children must work, participate in employment and training programs, or volunteer at least 80 hours per month to be eligible to receive SNAP benefits. Those who do not meet the requirement can receive benefits for only three months within a three-year period.

Advertisement

Some people were exempted from work requirements when that was not really justifiable:

The new requirements expand work rules to additional groups that were previously exempt, including adults ages 55 to 64 and parents with children ages 14 or older. The law also eliminates prior exemptions for veterans, homeless people and individuals ages 18 to 24 who were in foster care when they turned 18, according to federal guidance.

You mean able-bodied adults might have to hold a job at some point in their lives rather than endlessly continuing to buy soda and chips on the taxpayer dime?!?!?! The cruelty!!!!

About 2.4 million people will lose SNAP benefits over the next 10 years through the new requirements, which hardly seems sufficient given that, as of 2024, there were nearly 42 million people on the program, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Possibly, however, the number of people cut will actually be much higher, considering that the Trump administration has already identified a considerable amount of fraud it is cleaning out, including at least 186,000 dead people and 500,000 double dippers.

While leftists want you to envision all SNAP recipients as Oliver Twist pathetically starving on gruel, the reality is that top SNAP purchases include soft drinks, candy, and bag snacks. Furthermore, 40% of food stamp recipients are obese.

Advertisement

SNAP reform is very long overdue. Millions of Americans absolutely need to look for jobs instead of planning the rest of their lives around handouts courtesy of taxpayers.

Editor’s Note: Support and follow PJ Media’s coverage of federal reforms and other key news in this new year. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.